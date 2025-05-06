Elis: Disclosure Of Trading In Own Shares Occured From April 28 To May 2, 2025

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Disclosure of trading in own shares occurred

from April 28 to May 2, 2025 Saint-Cloud, May 6, 2025 In accordance with the regulations on share buybacks, in particular Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, Elis hereby declares the purchases of its own shares made from April 28, 2025 to May 2, 2025 under the buyback program authorized by the 19th resolution of the General Shareholders' Meeting of May 23, 2024 and announced on March 6, 2025: Aggregated presentation:

Issuer name Issuer code

(LEI) Transaction date ISIN Code Daily total Volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares acquired (in euros) Platform (MIC Code) ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 04/28/2025 FR0012435121 32,950 22.4268 XPAR ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 04/29/2025 FR0012435121 33,475 22.4416 XPAR ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 04/30/2025 FR0012435121 28,439 22.5364 XPAR ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 05/02/2025 FR0012435121 19,567 22.8829 XPAR Total 114,431 22.5364

The purpose of the own shares purchase operations is (i) to cover maturing performance share plans and to allocate free shares to employees as part of the contribution to the Elis for All 2025 international employee shareholding plan, and (ii) to be cancelled in accordance with the 30th resolution of the Combined General Meeting of May 23, 2024.

Contacts

Nicolas Buron

Director of Investor Relations, Financing & Treasury

Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 30 - ...

Charline Lefaucheux

Investor Relations

Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 15 - ...

Attachment

