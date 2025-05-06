Baltic Horizon Fund Publishes Interest Rate Applicable To The Bonds For The Next Interest Period

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Baltic Horizon Fund publishes interest rate applicable to the fund's 5-year bonds (ISIN: EE3300003235) for the next 3-months interest period which starts on 8 May 2025. The annual interest rate applicable to the bonds for the interest period as referred above is 8% + 2.151% (EURIBOR 3-months) totaling 10.151% per annum.

The Fund is a registered contractual public closed-end real estate fund that is managed by Alternative Investment Fund Manager license holder Northern Horizon Capital AS.

