Transactions Made Under The Share Buy-Back Programme For Stolt-Nielsen Limited

Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement from Stolt-Nielsen Limited (Oslo Børs: SNI) on April 3, 2025 regarding the continuation of its 2016 share buy-back programme of up to $30,000,000, with $8,754,827.55 remaining under the programme.

The buy-back programme commenced on April 7, 2025, and will remain in effect until the earlier of (i) the acquisition of the maximum number of shares up to the remaining consideration of $8,754,827.55 as set out above, or (ii) October 2, 2025.

For the period from and including April 29, 2025, through May 2, 2025, SNI purchased a total of 70,000 shares at an average price NOK 236.3003 per share. The share purchases have been made in accordance with the "safe harbor" rules, which includes a limitation of 25% of the average daily volume traded in the last 20 trading days. All transactions have been made with Euronext Oslo Børs as trading venue.

Please find below an overview of transactions.