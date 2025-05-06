Transactions Made Under The Share Buy-Back Programme For Stolt-Nielsen Limited
|Date
|Volume (number of shares)
|Weighted average price per day (NOK)
|Total cost (NOK)
|29.04.2025
|20,000
|233.0821
|4,661,643
|30.04.2025
|26,000
|234.3133
|6,092,145
|01.05.2025
|-
|-
|-
|02.05.2025
|24,000
|241.1346
|5,787,231
Total previously published repurchases under the programme:
|Volume (number of shares)
|Weighted average price per day (NOK)
|Total cost (NOK)
|230,000
|221.8732
|51,030,839
Total repurchases under the programme:
|Volume (number of shares)
|Weighted average price per day (NOK)
|Total cost (NOK)
|300,000
|225.2395
|67,571,857
A detailed overview of all completed transactions under the repurchase programme carried out during the above time period is attached hereto and available at Following the completion of the above transactions, SNI owns a total of 5,300,000 own shares, corresponding to 9.056% of SNI's share capital.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
For additional information please contact:
Jens F. Grüner-Hegge
Chief Financial Officer
UK +44 (0) 20 7611 8985
...
Ellie Davison
Head of Corporate Communications
UK +44 (0) 20 7611 8926
...
About Stolt-Nielsen Limited
Stolt-Nielsen (SNL or the Company) is a long-term investor and manager of businesses focused on opportunities in logistics, distribution and aquaculture. The Stolt-Nielsen portfolio consists of its three global bulk-liquid and chemicals logistics businesses - Stolt Tankers, Stolthaven Terminals and Stolt Tank Containers - Stolt Sea Farm and various investments. Stolt-Nielsen Limited is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (Oslo Børs: SNI).
Legal Disclaimer:
