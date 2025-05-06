Punjabi Sahit Sabha Honors U.S.-Based Author Dr. Satpreet Singh For Cultural Contributions

First Kavisari Darbar in 71 Years Organized by Punjabi Sahit Sabha Ludhiana at Punjabi Bhawan; Dr. Satpreet Singh Honored Among Leading Literary Figures

LUDHIANA, PUNJAB, INDIA, May 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In a landmark cultural and literary revival, Punjabi Sahit Sabha Ludhiana successfully organized the First Kavisari Darbar in 71 Years on April 27, 2025, at Punjabi Bhawan, Ludhiana, drawing renowned poets, scholars, and dignitaries from across Punjab and the global diaspora. Among the special invitees was Dr. Satpreet Singh , an award-winning author, international speaker, and President of the Sikh Reference Library USA , who was specially honored for his outstanding contributions to Punjabi literature and Sikh heritage preservation.This historic event breathed new life into the traditional art of Kavisari-a poetic and performative expression deeply embedded in Punjabi oral tradition. Organized after a gap of more than seven decades, the event marked a cultural milestone not only for the city of Ludhiana but for the entire Punjabi literary community.A Literary Renaissance at Punjabi BhawanHeld at the iconic Punjabi Bhawan Ludhiana, the Darbar was a tribute to the enduring power of Punjabi language and oral expression. The gathering was attended by over 30 celebrated Kavisars, researchers, students, and patrons of literature. The performances, enriched with rhythmic delivery and soul-stirring lyrics, touched on themes such as faith, identity, social reform, and collective memory.The poetic sessions were delivered in traditional Punjabi meters and showcased both classical and contemporary styles of Kavisari. The audience witnessed a harmonious blend of historical narrative, lyrical depth, and cultural emotion-reigniting the flame of this long-cherished art.Honoring Dr. Satpreet Singh: A Global Voice for Sikh and Punjabi CultureAmong the most memorable moments of the evening was the special recognition of Dr. Satpreet Singh, who traveled from California, USA, to participate in the event as a VIP invitee. Dr. Singh, a literary scholar and heritage activist, was presented with a traditional honorary plaque by the Presidential Board of the Sabha for his tireless global efforts in restoring Punjabi and Sikh cultural identity.Dr. Satpreet Singh has been widely acclaimed for his books including Leadership Anatomy, Warriors of the Spirit, and Starting a Business in the United States of America, and is recognized as one of the leading voices in the revival of Sikh heritage through initiatives such as Ranjit Nagara USA . His speech at the Darbar emphasized the need to embed Punjabi literature into global discourses of identity, resilience, and justice.“This Darbar is not just a literary event-it is an awakening of Punjabi spirit and poetic power,” Dr. Satpreet Singh said.“Kavisari is our heritage, and to protect it is to protect the soul of Punjab.”Distinguished Guests and Dignitaries PresentThe event was graced by several distinguished personalities from India and abroad, who contributed to the prestige and purpose of the gathering. Among the prominent figures were:.Navjot Singh Madair, President, Punjab GENCO LTD.Sarbjit Singh, a UK-based Punjabi community leader.Srimati Sunderpal Rajasansi, a Canadian cultural activist.Suba Balwinder Singh, President, Namdhari Darbar Bhaini Sahib Ji.S. Jugraj Singh Dhoula, respected advocate for rural Punjabi artsTheir presence added global significance to the event and reinforced the shared responsibility of the Punjabi diaspora in preserving cultural legacies.Presidential Board and Organizational LeadershipThe Presidential Board of the Punjabi Sahit Sabha Ludhiana, including Dr. Sarbjit Singh, Prof. Dr. Pal Kaur, Dr. Hari Singh Jachak, Darshan Singh Bhume, Gursewak Singh Dhillon and Dr. Gulzar Singh Pandher, managed the entire Darbar with precision, depth, and reverence. From curating the lineup of poets to ensuring archival documentation of the event, the team ensured that the revival of the Kavisari Darbar would set a precedent for future cultural programs.Suesewak Singh Dhillon, in his closing remarks, announced that the Darbar would now be an annual literary tradition, rotating between major cities in Punjab to engage wider audiences and spotlight young talent. Dr. Satpreet Singh pledged academic and technical support for the archive through his international networks and organizations.About Punjabi Sahit Sabha LudhianaPunjabi Sahit Sabha Ludhiana is one of Punjab's premier literary institutions, dedicated to the promotion of Punjabi language, literature, and culture for over 80 years. With a strong foundation in both classical and contemporary literary thought, the Sabha organizes public seminars, poetry festivals, research conferences, and revival programs to ensure that Punjabi heritage remains dynamic and relevant in a changing world.About Dr. Satpreet SinghDr. Satpreet Singh is a U.S.-based academic, entrepreneur, and Sikh historian. He currently serves as the President of Sikh Reference Library USA and Chief Academic Officer at USIDRI (U.S. Institute of Development Research and Innovation). A recipient of the Stevie Award, Impact Excellence Award, and the NRI Achievers Award (UK), Dr. Singh is celebrated for his advocacy of ethical leadership, sustainability, and the restoration of Sikh historical sites globally.His nonprofit, Ranjit Nagara USA, is actively restoring Gurdwara Mata Sahib Kaur Ji and Gurdwara Choha Sahib Ji in Pakistan, bringing international collaboration and awareness to neglected Sikh religious landmarks.

