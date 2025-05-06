MP Board Declares Class 10 And 12 Results, Girls Top Both Categories

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, May 6 (IANS) The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) on Tuesday announced the results for Class 10 and Class 12 examinations for the academic session 2024-25.

The results were declared at Samatva Bhavan, the Chief Minister's official residence in Bhopal, by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and School Education Minister Uday Pratap Singh, in the presence of senior education officials.

The overall pass percentage for Class 10 was 76.22 per cent, while 74.48 per cent of students cleared the Class 12 examinations.

In a continuing trend, girls outperformed boys in both categories, securing higher scores and occupying top positions in the merit lists.

Pragya Jaiswal from Singrauli district emerged as the Class 10 state topper with a perfect score -- 500 out of 500 marks.

In the Class 12 stream, Priyal Dwivedi from Satna secured the highest score with 492 out of 500 marks, earning the top spot in the state merit list.

This year, a total of 16.6 lakh students appeared for the MP Board exams, with approximately 9.53 lakh taking the Class 10 exams and 7.06 lakh appearing for Class 12.

The Class 10 examinations were conducted from February 27 to March 21, while Class 12 exams were held from February 25 to March 25.

Addressing the gathering at the result declaration ceremony, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav congratulated the successful candidates and reassured those who did not achieve the desired results.

"This is not the end of the road. Under the New Education Policy 2020, students who failed or are dissatisfied with their marks will have a chance to appear for a second examination in July-August. Sometimes, despite our best efforts, setbacks occur. But students should not be disheartened -- prepare again and take the next step forward," he said.

Students can access their results on the official MP Board website.