Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Explosions Rock Port Sudan: AFP, Witnesses

Explosions Rock Port Sudan: AFP, Witnesses


2025-05-06 02:10:54
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Port Sudan, Sudan: Explosions were heard across Sudan's wartime capital Port Sudan on Tuesday, the third consecutive day since paramilitaries began attacking the army-aligned government's seat of power.

An AFP correspondent reported loud explosions at dawn and a plume of smoke over the city coming from the direction of the port, where witnesses reported a blast in a warehouse.

Witnesses in the city's north reported anti-aircraft missiles launched from a military base.

MENAFN06052025000063011010ID1109511547

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search