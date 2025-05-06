Explosions Rock Port Sudan: AFP, Witnesses
Port Sudan, Sudan: Explosions were heard across Sudan's wartime capital Port Sudan on Tuesday, the third consecutive day since paramilitaries began attacking the army-aligned government's seat of power.
An AFP correspondent reported loud explosions at dawn and a plume of smoke over the city coming from the direction of the port, where witnesses reported a blast in a warehouse.
Witnesses in the city's north reported anti-aircraft missiles launched from a military base.
