Ukraine's Law Enforcers Round Up Trophy Arms Dealers

The Security Service and National Police detained four more dealers who had attempted to organize the illegal sale of trophy weapons to mobsters in a number of Ukrainian regions.

That's according to the SBU press office, Ukrinform reports.

"As a result of a comprehensive raid, four dealers were detained who had illegally brought weapons from the former hostility zones, trying to sell them to criminals. Among the items seized from the culprits were Russian grenade launchers, Kalashnikov assault rifles, explosives, and anti-tank mines," the report says.

Two suspects nabbed in Zaporizhzhia and Lviv regions intended to sell assault rifles to one of the western regions of Ukraine.

“According to the case face, the dealers disassembled the weapons before concealing them in refrigerators and in metal door cavities to send them to customers through postal services. The parcels were declared as“household goods,” the SBU noted.

In Dnipropetrovsk region, two siblings were detained as they were involved in selling anti-tank grenade launchers.

One of them would bring weapons from the front-line territories in Zaporizhzhia direction, and the other would search for potential clients from among local criminals.

In Mykolaiv region, a resident of Prybuzhzhia was detained after setting up a cache of combat grenades in his backyard, offering ammunition to his acquaintances with a criminal past.

Currently, all detainees have been charged with the illegal handling of weapons and ammunition or explosives).

The perpetrators remain in custody, facing up to seven years in prison.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the State Bureau of Investigation forwarded to the department of the National Agency of Ukraine for Detection, Tracing and Asset Management (ARMA) a UAH 750,000 batch of weapons seized during a probe that targeted a former commander of one of the territorial defense brigades.