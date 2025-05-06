Russia's War Casualty Toll In Ukraine Up By 1,430 In Past Day
This was reported by the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, Ukrinform learned.
Russian troops have also lost 10,766 main battle tanks (+3 in the past 24 hours), 22,416 (+5) armored fighting vehicles, 27,431 (+61) artillery systems, 1,378 (+1) multiple launch rocket systems, 1,155 air defense systems, 372 warplanes, 335 helicopters, 35,142 (+145) operational and tactical-level UAVs, 3,196 cruise missiles, 28 warships/cutters, a submarine, 47,353 (+103) vehicles and fuel tankers, and 3,873 (+3) units of specialized equipment.
Read also: Special tribunal for crime of aggression against Ukraine ready for launch - Mudra
The latest reports on enemy losses are being verified.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, on May 5, as of 22:00 Kyiv time, 146 combat clashes have been recorded on the Ukrainian frontlines since Monday-start.
