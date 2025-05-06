Russia's War Casualty Toll In Ukraine Up By 1,430 In Past Day

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Russia's casualties on the Ukrainian frontlines since the large-scale invasion have reached an estimated 959,500 people, including 1,430 killed or wounded in the past day alone.

This was reported by the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, Ukrinform learned.

Russian troops have also lost 10,766 main battle tanks (+3 in the past 24 hours), 22,416 (+5) armored fighting vehicles, 27,431 (+61) artillery systems, 1,378 (+1) multiple launch rocket systems, 1,155 air defense systems, 372 warplanes, 335 helicopters, 35,142 (+145) operational and tactical-level UAVs, 3,196 cruise missiles, 28 warships/cutters, a submarine, 47,353 (+103) vehicles and fuel tankers, and 3,873 (+3) units of specialized equipment.

Special tribunal for crime of aggression against Ukraine ready for launch - Mudra

The latest reports on enemy losses are being verified.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on May 5, as of 22:00 Kyiv time, 146 combat clashes have been recorded on the Ukrainian frontlines since Monday-start.