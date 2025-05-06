Ukrainian Woman Spying For Russia Facing Trial

MENAFN - UkrinForm) A Kherson region resident who passed on to the enemy sensitive data on Ukrainian military bases and the consequences of Russian strikes will soon be tried in court.

This was reported by the regional prosecutor's office , Ukrinform saw.

"Prosecutors from the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office have forwarded to court an indictment against a local resident for committing high treason and justifying Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine," the report says.

The investigation learned that since June 2024, the suspect had been collecting data on the locations and supply routes of Ukraine's Defense Forces across the region, as well as on the consequences of Russian attacks.

Ukraine pressescrime charges against“DPR deputy minister of interior”

She then handed this intelligence to the Russian handlers via Telegram.

The perpetrator is currently in custody, awaiting a verdict.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, as of February 14, 2025, fifteen indictments have been sent to the courts under the procedural guidance of the Kherson region prosecutor's office against 19 enemy fire spotters, and four criminals have already been sentenced.