US Secretary Of State, Jordanian King Discuss Situation In Palestine, Syria
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, May 5 (KUNA) -- US Secretary of State, Marco Rubio met with Jordan's King Abdullah II in Washington; during the King's second visit to Washington under the new US administration.
According to a statement by the US State Department late Monday, the two parties discussed bilateral and regional issues, including the situation in Gaza, as well as the developments in the West Bank and Syria.
The statement added that Secretary Rubio underscored the US' continued interest in working with Jordan to fight terrorism and expressed appreciation for Jordan's cooperation in promoting security, stability, and prosperity in the Middle East. (end)
