Emirates Expands Footprint Into Eastern China With Launch Of Daily Dubai-Hangzhou Flights

Emirates, the world's largest international airline, is set to launch a daily non-stop service between Dubai and Hangzhou from 30 July*. The airline's latest expansion into Hangzhou makes the city its fifth gateway into the Chinese mainland after Beijing, Guangzhou, Shanghai, and Shenzhen.

The new service will operate with a three-class Boeing 777-300ER, with a total capacity of 2,478 weekly seats. Emirates flight EK310 will depart Dubai at 0940hrs and arrives in Hangzhou at 2200hrs. The return flight, EK311, will depart Hangzhou at 0010hrs, landing in Dubai at 04:55hrs.**

The new flights are optimally timed to connect travellers to 38 destinations in Europe, 22 in Africa, 11 in the Middle East as well as Brazil and Argentina, offering convenient two-way connections to key cities including ​Istanbul, Barcelona, Cairo and Johannesburg.

Adnan Kazim, Emirates' Deputy President and Chief Commercial Officer, commented on the airline's latest expansion into the Chinese mainland:“Launching a new Dubai-Hangzhou route marks a pivotal moment in our operations in the Chinese mainland and broader East Asia region. As an emerging global hub for innovation, e-commerce and advanced manufacturing, Hangzhou will open doors to new opportunities for our passenger and cargo operations, further strengthening the vital economic and technological exchanges between the Middle East and China.”

He added:“The addition of a fifth gateway in our Chinese mainland network will not only enhance connectivity for travellers but also offer businesses efficient access to and from key East Asian markets. This expansion is part of our global growth strategy and positions Emirates as the preferred airline when linking the world to the Chinese mainland's thriving economic corridors and beyond. We extend our gratitude to the local authorities for their valuable support of this strategic new route and look forward to collaborating closely towards our shared goals of enhanced global connectivity.”

A rising tech powerhouse

The capital of Zhejiang Province, Hangzhou, is rapidly growing to become a global hub for innovation, e-commerce, and technological advancements. Home to Alibaba Group, the city is a driving force in China's digital economy, with cross-border e-commerce exports projected to exceed AED 70 billion (140 billion Chinese yuan) by 2026. Its blend of historical heritage -including the UNESCO-listed West Lake, Leifeng Pagoda, the Imperial Street of the Southern Song Dynasty, and the Archaeological Ruins of Liangzhu City- as well as thriving tech industry will offer unique and diverse opportunities for Emirates' travellers to visit and explore the city.

By embracing artificial intelligence, big data, and cloud computing, Hangzhou attracts numerous tech start-ups and innovation centres from all over the world. In 2024, the revenue generated by the city's core digital economy industries exceeded AED 1 trillion (2 trillion Chinese yuan), accounting for 28.8% of the city's GDP and highlighting the central role it plays in driving local economic growth.

Serving passengers and cargo

Emirates' Boeing 777-300ER will offer travellers 8 First Class suites, 42 angle-flat Business Class seats and 304 ergonomically designed Economy Class seats. Travellers flying with Emirates to Hangzhou will also enjoy the airline's award-winning inflight entertainment system ice, offering over 6,500 channels of on-demand entertainment in more than 40 languages including Chinese, as well as regionally inspired cuisine including popular Chinese dishes and desserts.

With its extensive network and state-of-the-art facilities, Emirates SkyCargo will further strengthen economic and trade ties between China and the UAE, while reinforcing Hangzhou's role as a major cargo hub and cross-border e-commerce gateway.

Emirates SkyCargo will leverage the new Hangzhou route to enhance its cargo footprint across East Asia, meeting rising demand for reliable air freight solutions. The service will also reduce transit times, enabling faster, more efficient movement of high-value and time-sensitive goods, including electronics, e-commerce products, pharmaceuticals, and perishables between the Chinese market and key regions including Africa, Latin America, and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).

From 30 July, Emirates will operate 49 weekly flights to the Chinese mainland, including double daily services to Beijing and Shanghai, daily flights to Guangzhou and Shenzhen, and the new daily service to Hangzhou. The airline's continued expansion into the Chinese mainland reflects the deepening UAE-China bilateral ties and underscores Emirates' longstanding commitment to advancing the objectives of the Belt and Road Initiative. Serving as a vital link between China and emerging markets across Africa, the Middle East, and South America via Dubai, Emirates is well-positioned to seamlessly connect tech professionals, entrepreneurs, and investors from these high-growth regions to Hangzhou - a dynamic centre of technology and innovation.