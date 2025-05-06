Superdisintegrants Market Size To Hit USD 898.55 Million By 2032, Growing At 7.64% CAGR Growth – SNS Insider
|Report Attributes
|Details
|Market Size in 2023
|US$ 464.99 million
|Market Size by 2032
|US$ 898.55 million
|CAGR
|CAGR of 7.64% From 2024 to 2032
|Base Year
|2023
|Forecast Period
|2024-2032
|Historical Data
|2020-2022
|Key Regional Coverage
|North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East]), Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America)
Segmentation Analysis
By Product
Croscarmellose sodium segment dominated the market and held 33.18% of the global superdisintegrants market in 2023. Its superior swelling and wicking qualities, which enable quick disintegration even at low concentrations, help to explain its predominance. Widely employed in both direct compression and wet granulation systems, croscarmellose sodium is flexible for many different formulation methods. Formulators choose it first because of its great compatibility with poorly soluble APIs and steady performance over pH ranges. Furthermore, improving its popularity worldwide, including the USP, EP, and JP, regulatory approval helps especially in generic medication formulations where therapeutic efficacy depends on quick release.
By Form
With 61.40% of the global revenue share, the tablets and capsules led the superdisintegrants market in 2023. Because of their simplicity of use, cost-effectiveness, and patient compliance, which help to define Tablets and capsules as the most often recommended and used forms of medication delivery. The efficiency of immediate-release formulations, which are increasingly used for treating chronic and acute diseases, depends on superdisintegrants, thus, they are very important. The increasing trend of orally disintegrating tablets (ODTs) emphasizes even more the requirement of sophisticated disintegration agents in solid dosage forms. With an increasing pharmaceutical pipeline, especially in therapeutic areas such as neurology, gastrointestinal, and cardiovascular disorders, the demand for effective tablet-based formulations is expected to keep this segment dominant throughout the forecast period.
For A Detailed Briefing Session with Our Team of Analysts, Connect with Us Now@
Superdisintegrants Market Segmentation
By Product
- Croscarmellose sodium Crospovidone Sodium Starch Glycolate Ion Exchange Resin Others
By Form
- Tablets and Capsules Mouth-dissolving Films
Regional Insights
North America led the superdisintegrants market in 2023, accounting for approximately 40.25% of global revenue. Strong pharmaceutical production, high per capita healthcare expenditure, and a well-developed generics market help to support the supremacy of this area. Leading American and Canadian medicine companies keep developing fast-dissolving pills for a variety of disorders, including hypertension, allergies, and pain management. Further driving market expansion are continuous innovation in drug formulation and rising FDA approval for ODTs. Furthermore, driving scientific developments in disintegration agents are strategic alliances between North American pharmaceutical companies and excipient producers.
Driven by increasing pharmaceutical production in nations such as India, China, and South Korea, the Asia Pacific region is predicted to develop at the fastest CAGR throughout the forecast period. Further encouraging local production of API and excipient manufacture are government incentives for bulk drug parks, tax breaks, and R&D infrastructure development. The area presents rich development prospects for superdisintegrant suppliers, given a growing middle-class population and a growing need for generic drugs. Additionally, driving market growth in the area is the increasing presence of contract research and manufacturing companies (CROs and CMOs).
Recent Developments
- In late 2023, Ashland Global Holdings Inc. launched new grades of croscarmellose sodium with increased swelling capacity for better tablet disintegration and processing compatibility. In 2024, FMC Corporation and Avantor broadened their superdisintegrant product lines to satisfy rising demand from contract manufacturing companies (CMOs) all throughout Asia-Pacific and Latin America.
Buy a Single-User PDF of Superdisintegrants Market Analysis & Outlook Report 2024-2032@
Table of Contents – Major Key Points
1. Introduction
2. Executive Summary
3. Research Methodology
4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis
5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting
5.1 Market Utilization Trends (2023) by Formulation Type
5.2 Pharmaceutical Industry Demand Trends (2023), by Region
5.3 Production and Supply Volume Trends (2020-2032)
5.4 Pharmaceutical R&D Spending on Formulation Technologies (2023), by Region
6. Competitive Landscape
7. Superdisintegrants Market by Product
8. Superdisintegrants Market by Form
9. Regional Analysis
10. Company Profiles
11. Use Cases and Best Practices
12. Conclusion
Related Reports
Pharmaceutical Excipients Market Report
Specialty Generics Market Report
Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market Size Analysis
Drug Delivery Systems Market Report
Biopharmaceutical Market Size & Trends
About Us:
SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.CONTACT: Contact Us: Jagney Dave - Vice President of Client Engagement Phone: +1-315 636 4242 (US) | +44- 20 3290 5010 (UK)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment