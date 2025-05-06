Superdisintegrants Market Size To Hit USD 898.55 Million By 2032, Growing At 7.64% CAGR Growth – SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Rising Demand for Fast-Dissolving Drugs and Advances in Pharmaceutical Formulations Drive the Superdisintegrants Market, Valued at USD 464.99 Million in 2023. Austin, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Superdisintegrants Market Size & Growth Analysis: According to a recent report by SNS Insider, The Superdisintegrants Market was valued at USD 464.99 million in 2023, is projected to grow significantly and reach USD 898.55 million by 2032, at a CAGR of 7.64% from 2024 to 2032. The rising demand for fast-dissolving tablets and capsules across therapeutic categories, including pain management, gastrointestinal ailments, and cardiovascular diseases, helps to explain this explosive rise in growth. In orodispersible and immediate-release medication formulations, especially, these substances are essential in improving the bioavailability of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). Demand for improved superdisintegrants is driven even more by growing geriatric and pediatric populations who typically struggle with traditional solid dose forms.

Get a Sample Report of Superdisintegrants Market@ Growing at a strong CAGR of 7.09%, the USD 147.11 million U.S. Superdisintegrants Market is projected to reach USD 271.48 million by 2032. Strong pharmaceutical production capabilities, a high concentration of generic drug makers, and rising demand for fast-disintegrating drugs helped the United States account for a sizable portion of the global market in 2023. Market expansion has also been spurred by recent projects by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to speed drug approvals and support patient-friendly dosage forms. Moreover, the aging population of the nation and rising healthcare costs keep driving the development and consumption of sophisticated medicine formulations with superdisintegrants forward. Key Superdisintegrants Companies Profiled in the Report

BASF SE (Kollidon CL, Kollidon CL-F)

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (Polyplasdone XL, Polyplasdone Ultra)

DuPont (Ac-Di-Sol, Polyplasdone)

Roquette Frères (NUTRIOSE, PEARLITOL)

DFE Pharma (Pharmaburst 500, Prosolv ODT)

JRS Pharma (VIVASTAR, VIVAPUR)

Merck KGaA (Parteck SI, Parteck ODT)

Nippon Soda Co., Ltd. (NISSO HPC, NISSO EXCEL)

Corel PharmaChem (Sodium Starch Glycolate, Croscarmellose Sodium)

Gangwal Healthcare (Glycolys, Primojel)

Evonik Industries AG (EUDRAGIT, SIPERNAT)

FMC Corporation (Avicel, Alubra)

Asahi Kasei Corporation (Ceolus, Tuftec)

Anhui Sunhere Pharmaceutical Excipients Co., Ltd. (Croscarmellose Sodium, Sodium Starch Glycolate)

Huzhou Zhanwang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Croscarmellose Sodium, Sodium Starch Glycolate)

Maple Biotech Pvt. Ltd. (Sodium Starch Glycolate, Pregelatinized Starch)

DFE Pharma (Pharmaburst, Prosolv)

Blanver Farmoquímica Ltda. (Sodium Starch Glycolate, Microcrystalline Cellulose)

DFE Pharma (Pharmaburst, Prosolv) Anhui Sunhere Pharmaceutical Excipients Co., Ltd. (Croscarmellose Sodium, Sodium Starch Glycolate) Superdisintegrants Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 464.99 million Market Size by 2032 US$ 898.55 million CAGR CAGR of 7.64% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East]), Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America)

Segmentation Analysis

By Product

Croscarmellose sodium segment dominated the market and held 33.18% of the global superdisintegrants market in 2023. Its superior swelling and wicking qualities, which enable quick disintegration even at low concentrations, help to explain its predominance. Widely employed in both direct compression and wet granulation systems, croscarmellose sodium is flexible for many different formulation methods. Formulators choose it first because of its great compatibility with poorly soluble APIs and steady performance over pH ranges. Furthermore, improving its popularity worldwide, including the USP, EP, and JP, regulatory approval helps especially in generic medication formulations where therapeutic efficacy depends on quick release.

By Form

With 61.40% of the global revenue share, the tablets and capsules led the superdisintegrants market in 2023. Because of their simplicity of use, cost-effectiveness, and patient compliance, which help to define Tablets and capsules as the most often recommended and used forms of medication delivery. The efficiency of immediate-release formulations, which are increasingly used for treating chronic and acute diseases, depends on superdisintegrants, thus, they are very important. The increasing trend of orally disintegrating tablets (ODTs) emphasizes even more the requirement of sophisticated disintegration agents in solid dosage forms. With an increasing pharmaceutical pipeline, especially in therapeutic areas such as neurology, gastrointestinal, and cardiovascular disorders, the demand for effective tablet-based formulations is expected to keep this segment dominant throughout the forecast period.

For A Detailed Briefing Session with Our Team of Analysts, Connect with Us Now@

Superdisintegrants Market Segmentation

By Product



Croscarmellose sodium

Crospovidone

Sodium Starch Glycolate

Ion Exchange Resin Others

By Form



Tablets and Capsules Mouth-dissolving Films

Regional Insights

North America led the superdisintegrants market in 2023, accounting for approximately 40.25% of global revenue. Strong pharmaceutical production, high per capita healthcare expenditure, and a well-developed generics market help to support the supremacy of this area. Leading American and Canadian medicine companies keep developing fast-dissolving pills for a variety of disorders, including hypertension, allergies, and pain management. Further driving market expansion are continuous innovation in drug formulation and rising FDA approval for ODTs. Furthermore, driving scientific developments in disintegration agents are strategic alliances between North American pharmaceutical companies and excipient producers.

Driven by increasing pharmaceutical production in nations such as India, China, and South Korea, the Asia Pacific region is predicted to develop at the fastest CAGR throughout the forecast period. Further encouraging local production of API and excipient manufacture are government incentives for bulk drug parks, tax breaks, and R&D infrastructure development. The area presents rich development prospects for superdisintegrant suppliers, given a growing middle-class population and a growing need for generic drugs. Additionally, driving market growth in the area is the increasing presence of contract research and manufacturing companies (CROs and CMOs).

Recent Developments



In late 2023, Ashland Global Holdings Inc. launched new grades of croscarmellose sodium with increased swelling capacity for better tablet disintegration and processing compatibility. In 2024, FMC Corporation and Avantor broadened their superdisintegrant product lines to satisfy rising demand from contract manufacturing companies (CMOs) all throughout Asia-Pacific and Latin America.





Buy a Single-User PDF of Superdisintegrants Market Analysis & Outlook Report 2024-2032@

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

5.1 Market Utilization Trends (2023) by Formulation Type

5.2 Pharmaceutical Industry Demand Trends (2023), by Region

5.3 Production and Supply Volume Trends (2020-2032)

5.4 Pharmaceutical R&D Spending on Formulation Technologies (2023), by Region

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Superdisintegrants Market by Product

8. Superdisintegrants Market by Form

9. Regional Analysis

10. Company Profiles

11. Use Cases and Best Practices

12. Conclusion

Related Reports

Pharmaceutical Excipients Market Report

Specialty Generics Market Report

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market Size Analysis

Drug Delivery Systems Market Report

Biopharmaceutical Market Size & Trends

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

CONTACT: Contact Us: Jagney Dave - Vice President of Client Engagement Phone: +1-315 636 4242 (US) | +44- 20 3290 5010 (UK)