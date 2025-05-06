Metal Air Battery Market To Grow USD 1,793.5 Million By 2032, At 13.90% CAGR | SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Metal-Air Battery Market Driven by the demand for lightweight, high-energy density batteries in electric vehicles, consumer electronics, and renewable energy systems. Austin, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Metal Air Battery Market Size & Growth Insights: According to the SNS Insider Report,“The Metal-Air Battery Market was valued at USD 555.9 Million in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 1793.5 Million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 13.90% from 2024 to 2032.” Metal-Air Battery Market Growth and Advancements in Military and Aerospace Applications The Metal-Air Battery Market is experiencing substantial growth, driven by the increasing demand for high-energy-density, lightweight, and eco-friendly energy storage solutions across industries like electric vehicles, military technology, and stationary power systems. A major catalyst for this growth is the shift from traditional lithium-ion batteries to metal-air alternatives, offering superior energy density and reduced environmental impact. Technological advancements, particularly in zinc-air and lithium-air chemistries, are improving battery efficiency and longevity. In the U.S., the market was valued at USD 70.2 million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 225.1 million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 13.80%. Get a Sample Report of Metal Air Battery Market @ Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

GP Batteries International Limited (Singapore) – Manufactures zinc-air batteries for hearing aids and specialty applications.

Arotech (USA) – Develops zinc-air batteries for military and defense-grade energy systems.

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (USA) – Produces zinc-air batteries primarily for consumer electronics and hearing aids.

Duracell Inc. (USA) – Offers zinc-air batteries for medical devices and portable electronics.

Renata SA (Switzerland) – Specializes in micro zinc-air cells for hearing aids and wearable electronics.

Phinergy (Israel) – Focuses on aluminum-air batteries for electric mobility and backup energy.

Log9 Materials (India) – Develops aluminum-air battery solutions for electric vehicles and stationary storage.

Poly Plus Battery (USA) – Known for lithium-air and aluminum-air battery prototypes for high-energy applications.

Zinc8 Energy Solutions (Canada) – Provides zinc-air flow batteries for grid-scale energy storage.

Panasonic Energy Co., Ltd. (Japan) – Produces zinc-air batteries for consumer and industrial uses.

Epsilor Electric Fuel (Israel) – Designs zinc-air batteries for military and aerospace applications.

ZeniPower (Zhuhai Zhi Li) Battery Co., Ltd. (China) – Produces zinc-air batteries for medical and consumer electronics.

Guangdong Tianqju Electronics Technology Co., Ltd. (China) – Manufactures zinc-air cells for hearing aids and industrial tools.

NantEnergy (United States) – Develops rechargeable zinc-air battery systems for microgrids and off-grid energy. Fuji Pigment Co. Ltd. (Japan) – Engaged in R&D of aluminum-air batteries for clean energy applications. Metal Air Battery Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 555.9 Million Market Size by 2032 USD 1793.5 Million CAGR CAGR of 13.90% From 2024 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments . By Metal (Zinc, Lithium, Aluminum, Iron, Others)

. By Voltage (Low (<12 V), Medium (12 - 36 V), High (>36 V))

. By Type (Primary, Secondary)

. By Application (Electric Vehicles, Military Electronics, Electronics Devices, Stationary Power, Others) Key Drivers . Advancing Metal-Air and Aluminum-Air Batteries for Defense and Aviation.

. Powering the Next Wave of Commercial Drones with Metal-Air Battery Innovation.

Metal-air batteries also play a crucial role in emission reduction and sustainability. In defense and aerospace, metal-air and aluminum-air batteries are becoming essential for high mobility and extended operation, particularly in UAVs and electric aviation, further enhancing their appeal for military and commercial applications.

Metal-Air Battery Market: Growth Segments by Type, Voltage, and Application

By Metal

The zinc segment is set to lead the metal-air battery market, holding an estimated 27% revenue share by 2023. Zinc's abundance, low cost, and safety advantages over other metals make it a preferred choice for various applications. Zinc-air batteries are commonly used in hearing aids, electric vehicles, and grid energy storage due to their high energy density and environmental benefits. Additionally, advancements in rechargeable zinc-air battery technologies are driving their increased adoption across commercial and industrial sectors. As demand for sustainable and high-performance energy storage grows, the zinc segment is expected to experience the fastest growth from 2024 to 2032.

By Voltage

The Low (<12 V) segment is expected to lead the metal-air battery market, capturing around 51% of the revenue share by 2023. This segment is also projected to grow the fastest from 2024 to 2032, driving market expansion across various industries. The demand for low-voltage batteries in compact and portable devices, medical equipment, hearing aids, and IoT applications is fueling this growth. These batteries are favored for their lightweight design, high energy density, and long operational life, making them ideal for devices focused on efficiency and mobility. Additionally, the rising need for cost-effective, sustainable energy storage in consumer electronics and wearables is further accelerating adoption.

By Type

The Primary segment dominated the metal-air battery market, holding around 60% of the revenue share in 2023, and is expected to remain the fastest-growing segment through 2032. Non-rechargeable primary metal-air batteries are favored for their high energy density, long shelf life, and cost-effectiveness in single-use applications. They are widely used in military, medical, and backup power systems, where reliability and immediate energy availability are crucial. With increasing demand for efficient, disposable power sources in harsh environments, primary metal-air batteries are poised for significant growth.

By Application

The Electric Vehicles (EV) segment led the metal-air battery market with a 30% revenue share in 2023 and is expected to remain the fastest-growing segment through 2032. Driven by the global push for sustainable transportation and the need for high energy density solutions, metal-air batteries, particularly aluminum-air and zinc-air, offer lighter alternatives to lithium-ion batteries, enhancing driving range and reducing vehicle weight. With advancements in rechargeability, increasing EV adoption, and stricter environmental regulations, the segment is poised for rapid growth.

For A Detailed Briefing Sessions with Our Team of Analyst, Connect Now @

Regional Dynamics of the Metal-Air Battery Market: Asia-Pacific's Dominance and North America's Rapid Growth

The Asia-Pacific region dominated the metal-air battery market with a 60% revenue share in 2023, driven by rapid industrialization, the rise of electric vehicle adoption, and strong government support for clean energy. Leading countries like China, Japan, and South Korea are pioneers in advanced battery research and deployment of next-generation energy storage solutions. The region's growing electronics and automotive sectors, alongside increased investments in renewable energy infrastructure, are boosting demand for lightweight, high-performance batteries.

North America is expected to experience the fastest growth from 2024 to 2032, fueled by investments in defense, aerospace, and electric vehicle technologies. The region's strong R&D landscape and focus on reducing dependence on lithium-ion batteries further drive market expansion.

Recent News:



In Sept 29, 2024, Recent advancements in high-entropy alloys (HEAs) as electrocatalysts for metal-air batteries, particularly Li-air and Zn-air, highlight their potential to enhance performance by addressing sluggish cathode kinetics. These developments focus on improving the efficiency, safety, and environmental benefits of these batteries. Mar 6, 2025, New research shows that combining tin with cobalt and ruthenium oxide enhances zinc-air battery performance, improving power density, cycling stability, and rechargeability. This breakthrough promises more efficient, durable batteries for large-scale energy storage applications.

T able o f Contents - Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

5.1 Adoption Rate Trends

5.2 Energy Density Improvements

5.3 Emission Reduction Potential

5.4 Lifecycle & Performance Metrics

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Metal Air Battery Market, by Metal

8. Metal Air Battery Market, by Voltage

9. Metal Air Battery Market, by Type

10. Metal Air Battery Market, by Application

11. Regional Analysis

12. Company Profiles

13. Use Cases and Best Practices

14. Conclusion

