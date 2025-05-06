Datapatrol Showcases Latest Screen Security Innovation At GISEC 2025

DataPatrol showcases its latest technologies at GISEC GLOBAL 2025, the region's leading cybersecurity event, held from May 6–8 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, May 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- DataPatrol, a pioneering data security solutions provider specializing in protecting sensitive information and managing insider threats, will showcase its latest technologies at GISEC GLOBAL 2025, the region's leading cybersecurity event, held from May 6–8 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.Screen-Level Security for the Modern Threat LandscapeDataPatrol addresses an often-overlooked risk of data leaks: The screens, where data is seen, shared, or leaked by internal users.Setting the standard in Insider Threat ManagementThe company delivers innovative screen-level security solutions that help organizations proactively identify, deter, and mitigate internal risks before they escalate.Key technologies on display at GISEC include:ScreenWatermark:DataPatrol's OS-level watermarking solution embeds dynamic, customizable watermarks, with detailed metadata such as username, IP address, and timestamps, on the screen to reinforce data ownership and deter unauthorized sharing.MobileMark:An Android-based solution that adds a persistent, non-removable watermark to ensure traceability, accountability, and compliance for sensitive data displayed on mobile screens.WebMark:Easily integrate visible, real-time watermarks into your internal portals and web apps using our SDK and APIs, no software required. WebMark displays user and session data to prevent unauthorized content sharing.Together, these tools help organizations across industries, from finance and healthcare to government, prevent insider threats, meet compliance standards, and maintain control over sensitive data in real time.GISEC: The Region's Leading Cybersecurity EventGISEC Global is one of the most influential cybersecurity conferences in the Middle East, drawing global vendors, government entities, enterprise CISOs, and security professionals under one roof. The event serves as a key platform for showcasing the latest technologies and engaging in discussions that shape the future of cybersecurity in the region.Where to Find DataPatrol: Live Demos, Consultations & Real-World Use CasesVisit DataPatrol at Booth J15 – Hall 4 during GISEC Global, May 6 - 8, from 10 AM to 5 PM at the Dubai World Trade Centre.The team will be on-site to connect, collaborate, and help organizations rethink data security where it matters most.For inquiries or to schedule a meeting:📩 ...

Roumaissa Turki

DataPatrol

+971 507660520

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.