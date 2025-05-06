Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
'First Time After 1971,' Delhi Minister Praises MHA's Call For Mock Drills, Ensures Full Support To PM Modi's Move

2025-05-06 02:00:33
(MENAFN- Live Mint) With the direction of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to carry out nationwide mock drills on May 7, following the deadly Pahalgam attacks, Delhi Minister Ashish Sood highlights the significance of this initiative, stating that the people support PM Modi's call.

Delhi Minister Ashish Sood told ANI, "Such announcements have been made for the first time after 1971, and we are ready. The people of Delhi are with PM Narendra Modi and his call with all their hearts."

