ED Raids Multiple Locations In Kolkata In NRI Quota Medical Admissions Scam

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, May 6 (IANS) The officials of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) were conducting raids and search operations at multiple locations in and around Kolkata on Tuesday in relation to a case pertaining to massive irregularities in admission to private medical colleges in West Bengal under Non-Resident Indian (NRI) quota.

At the same time, sources aware of the development said that notices for interrogation have been sent to at least 50 people, most of whom are either close relatives or associates of several politically influential individuals in the state.

Those who have been served with notices, sources added, have also been asked to submit their financial details, including income tax returns, bank accounts, and properties registered in their names, to the central agency.

As far as the information available, simultaneous raid and search operations were being conducted at five locations in and around Kolkata since morning.

The places where the ED operations are being conducted include the office of a private medical entrance examination coaching centre at New Town in the northern outskirts of Kolkata, as well as the residence of a woman advocate practising at the Calcutta High Court.

This is not the first time that ED officials have conducted raids and search operations in the state in connection with the case related to massive irregularities in admission to private medical colleges in West Bengal under the NRI quota.

On February 20, the central agency officials conducted raids and search operations in at least six locations in and around Kolkata in the same matter.

At that time, raids and search operations were conducted at the residence of the former CPI(M) Lok Sabha member from Tamluk, Lakshman Seth, who runs an NGO operating private medical and dental colleges at Haldia.

The aids and search operations were also conducted at a private medical college in Birbhum district, which was owned by businessman Malay Pith, whose name first surfaced in connection with the multi-crore cattle smuggling case in West Bengal.

The matter of irregularities in the medical admissions under the NRI quota was first highlighted by the Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, in September last year.

He had alleged that there were severe irregularities regarding hefty cash transactions and even included admission through the production of fake certificates. Adhikari also accused some senior officials attached to the state health department of being involved in the scam.