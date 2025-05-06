Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Skanska Builds Data Center Project In Western USA For USD 164M, About SEK 1.7 Billion


2025-05-06 01:46:22
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

STOCKHOLM, May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed a contract with an existing client for a data center project in Western USA. The contract is worth USD 164M, about SEK 1.7 billion, which will be included in the US order bookings for the second quarter of 2025.

The project is a 33,400 square meters (360,000 SF), 36-megawatt tenant improvement within an existing building shell, to be completed and turned over in four phases for the client.

Work will begin in June 2025 and is expected to be completed in June 2027.

For further information please contact:

Daniela Arellano, Communications Director, Skanska USA, tel +1 -213-317-4977

Andreas Joons, Press Officer, Skanska AB, tel +46 76 870 75 51

Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

This and previous releases can also be found at .

