Aircraft Accessory Gearbox Market To Reach $2.1 Billion, Globally, By 2033 At 6.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The aircraft accessory gearbox market is driven by factors such as growing demand for fuel-efficient aircraft, increasing advancements in engine design, and rising adoption of lightweight and high-performance gearbox systems to enhance aircraft operational efficiency. WILMINGTON, Del., May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Aircraft Accessory Gearbox Market by Platform (Civil and Military), Component (Gears, Housings, Bearing, and Others), Application (Engine, and Airframe), and End User (OEM, and Aftermarket): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033" . According to the report, the global aircraft accessory gearbox market was valued at $1.2 billion in 2023, and is projected to reach $2.1 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2024 to 2033. Download Sample Pages of Research Overview: Prime determinants of growth The aircraft accessory gearbox market is expected to witness notable growth owing to rise in need for new generation engines and transmission units, growing adoption of lightweight aircraft components, and increasing military expenditure and spending. Moreover, increasing integration of aircraft accessory gearbox in airframe and surge in aircraft fleet and technological advancements are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the market during the forecast period. However, technical issues associated with aircraft accessory gearbox and stringent aircraft components regulation limit the growth of the aircraft accessory gearbox market. Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2033 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $1.2 billion Market Size in 2033 $2.1 billion CAGR 6.3 % No. of Pages in Report 336 Segments covered Platform, Component, Application, End User, and Region Drivers Rise in need for new generation engines and transmission units Growing adoption of lightweight aircraft components Increasing military expenditure and spending Opportunities Increasing integration of aircraft accessory gearbox in airframe Surge in aircraft fleet and technological advancement Restraints Technical issues associated with aircraft accessory gearbox Stringent aircraft components regulation

The civil segment to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period-

By platform, the civil segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for nearly three-fourth of the global aircraft accessory gearbox market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status duing the forecast period. This dominance is driven by several key factors, including increase in demand for commercial aircraft to accommodate growing air passenger traffic, continuous advancements in aircraft engine technologies, and rise in emphasis on fuel efficiency and lightweight components.

The bearing segment to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period

By component, the bearing segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for nearly two-fifth of the global aircraft accessory gearbox market and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. This segment's dominance is attributed to the critical role of bearings in reducing friction and ensuring smooth operation of accessory gearboxes, enhancing aircraft performance and reliability. In addition, advancements in high-performance bearing materials and increased demand for fuel-efficient aircraft further drive the segment growth.

The engine segment to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period

By application, the engine segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for more than four-fifth of the global aircraft accessory gearbox market and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. This segment's dominance is attributed to the essential role of accessory gearboxes in aircraft engines, enabling the operation of critical systems such as generators, fuel pumps, and hydraulic systems. The increasing production of fuel-efficient engines and the rising adoption of next-generation aircraft further drive demand for advanced gearbox solutions.

The OEM segment to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period

By end user, the OEM segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for nearly three-fifth of the global aircraft accessory gearbox market and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. Owing to rise in production of new commercial and military aircraft, the OEM segment benefits from increase in demand for advanced and lightweight accessory gearbox systems. Continuous technological advancements and stringent regulatory requirements drive manufacturers to integrate high-performance gearboxes in modern aircraft.

North America dominated the market in 2023

By region, North America region generated the largest share in 2023, accounting for more than two-fifth of the global aircraft accessory gearbox market and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. Owing to the presence of major aircraft manufacturers, engine OEMs, and key gearbox suppliers, North America remains a dominant player in the market. The region's strong focus on technological advancements, coupled with significant investments in next-generation aircraft programs, further drives market growth.

Leading Market Players: -



Safran

General Electric Company

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Aero Gear Inc.

Collins Aerospace

The Timken Company

Northstar Aerospace

Liebherr Group

Bharat Forge

Regal Rexnord Corporation Triumph Group

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global aircraft accessory gearbox market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in country. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

