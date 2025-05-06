Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Telarix Partners with RPost to Bolster Secure Communications for Global Telecom Operators

Telarix Partners with RPost to Bolster Secure Communications for Global Telecom Operators


2025-05-06 01:42:48
(MENAFN- RPost) Telarix, Inc., a global leader in OSS/BSS solutions for telecom carriers, has announced a strategic partnership with RPost to integrate Registered Email services into its award-winning iXLink platform. This move not only boosts the security and reliability of Telarix's communications but also results in the resolution and dismissal of all past patent infringement claims by RPost against Telarix and its iXLink customers.

Currently serving over half of the world’s international wholesale telecom operators, Telarix will now offer enhanced proof-of-delivery and timestamping capabilities through RPost’s technology. According to Telarix CEO Glen Kazerman, this collaboration strengthens the legal and operational reliability of price list and invoice exchanges. RPost’s CEO Zafar Khan added that the integration offers customers a vital legal safeguard in delivering rate change notices and managing collections, ultimately improving efficiency and accountability across the telecom ecosystem.

