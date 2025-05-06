Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
BW Offshore: 2025 Annual General Meeting – Notice


2025-05-06 01:31:05
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 2025 Annual General Meeting – Notice

Notice is hereby given that the 2025 Annual General Meeting of BW Offshore Limited will be held at 18 Rebecca Road, Southampton, SN04, Bermuda, on 28 May 2025 at 2:00 p.m. (Bermuda time).

Please see the attached documents in relation to the Annual General Meeting:

  • Notice of the 2025 AGM
  • Form of Proxy
  • Chairman's Letter
  • Recommendation from the Nomination Committee

    For further information, please contact:
    Ståle Andreassen, CFO, +47 91 71 86 55

    ... or

    About BW Offshore:
    BW Offshore engineers innovative floating production solutions. The Company has a fleet of 2 FPSOs with potential and ambition to grow. By leveraging four decades of offshore operations and project execution, the Company creates tailored offshore energy solutions for evolving markets world-wide. BW Offshore has around 1,100 employees and is publicly listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange.

    This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

    Attachments

    • BWO AGM 2025 - Notice
    • BWO AGM 2025 - Proxy form
    • BWO AGM 2025 - Chairman Letter
    • BWO AGM 2025 - NC Recommendations Letter

