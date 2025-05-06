Three-Month Interim Report (Q1) 2025 (Unaudited)
In DKKm
| 3M
2025
| 3M
2024
| Growth
(local currencies)
| Growth
(reported)
|Revenue
|1,522
|1,351
|12%
|13%
|EBIT
|469
|316
|50%
|48%
|EBIT margin – %
|31%
|23%
Allergy+ strategy highlights
- The launch of the house dust mite tablet for children positively impacted sales growth in Q1, and initial market response exceeded expectations. The tablet is currently available for young children in 12 countries. The tree tablet ITULAZAX® has recently been approved in Europe for treatment of young children and adolescents aged five to 17. Efforts to secure market access for the neffy® adrenaline nasal spray is progressing well, and ALK expects the first launches in Europe to start in Q3 2025. Initial market feedback has been encouraging. ALK has entered into a four-year agreement with US-based ARS Pharma to co-promote the neffy® adrenaline (epinephrine) nasal spray in the USA. The clinical phase 2 of the peanut allergy tablet is on track and patient recruitment continues.
2025 full-year outlook
The full-year outlook remains unchanged, demonstrating a continuous, robust improvement in profitability:
- Revenue is still expected to grow by 9-13% driven by growth across all sales regions and product groups. Growth will predominantly be attributable to higher volumes, as ALK expects to treat more patients with its allergy immunotherapy (AIT) and anaphylaxis products. The EBIT margin is still expected to improve by 5 percentage points to around 25%, driven by revenue growth, improving gross margin, and optimisation efforts.
Commenting on the Q1 results, CEO Peter Halling said: “ALK is off to a very good start in 2025, with sustained revenue growth, a significant increase in operating profit, and steady progress on our strategic agenda. The initial market response to the launch of our house dust mite tablet, ACARIZAX®, for use in young children has been encouraging, and we are excitedly preparing to launch neffy®, the new adrenaline nasal spray. Despite the turmoil in the markets from trade wars and tariffs, we remain optimistic about the year ahead, anticipating only a modest impact from tariffs considering our current business footprint."
Hørsholm, 6 May 2025
ALK-Abelló A/S
