Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Inbank Unaudited Financial Results For Q1 2025


2025-05-06 01:31:05
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) In Q1 2025 Inbank earned a consolidated net profit of 4.5 million euros, increasing 14% year-on-year. The return on equity (ROE) in Q1 stood at 12.3%.

  • In Q1 2025, Inbank's total net income reached 20.7 million euros, reflecting an 18% increase compared to the same period last year, driven by consistently improving margins and portfolio growth across both CEE and the Baltics regions. Total operating expenses amounted to 11.1 million euros, which is an 11% increase year-on-year. As a result, Inbank's cost-income ratio improved to 53.5% for the quarter.
  • Inbank's originated volume (OV) for the first quarter reached 166 million euros, which is 6% more than a year ago.
  • Green financing in Poland grew strongly by 67% compared to a year ago and reached 33 million euros during the quarter. Merchant solutions remained the largest segment with 59.3 million euros in originated volume, but declined 7% compared to a year ago due to a strategic exit from lower-margin partners in Poland. Car financing recorded a 4% decrease year-on-year to 40.2 million euros, impacted by the newly introduced car tax in Estonia, which also contributed to a 2% decrease year-on-year in rental volumes to 11.6 million euros. Direct lending continued on a growth path, increasing 9% to 21.8 million euros.
  • The loan and rental portfolio reached 1.18 billion euros increasing 11% year-on-year, while the deposit portfolio grew by 15% to 1.27 billion euros. As of the end of Q1, Inbank's total assets stood at 1.5 billion euros growing 13% year-on-year.
  • Inbank's impairments on loans and receivables remained within the company's target range, accounting for 1.54% of the average loan and rental portfolio.
  • By the end of Q1, the number of active customer contracts reached 941,000 and 5,600 active partners, following the company's strategic decision to exit lower-margin merchants.

Priit Põldoja, Chief Executive Officer, comments on the results:

“With a few challenging years behind us, Inbank is seeing steady improvement across its financial indicators. Key metrics such as return on equity, total income margin and cost-income ratio have shown consistent progress compared to the last three years and this positive trend is expected to continue. To improve profitability, we have found a better balance between the pace of growth and margin expansion. As of the end of Q1, Inbank's total assets have surpassed 1.5 billion euros, and equity has exceeded 150 million euros. Remarkably, it was just nine quarters ago that we crossed the 1 billion euros and 100 million euro thresholds, respectively.

Looking ahead, our improving financial performance and stronger capital base enable us to focus more intently on delivering value to our partners and end-customers. Inbank's key competitive advantage lies in our broad partner network accompanied by the fastest, most convenient and automated loan origination and credit underwriting capabilities. Going forward we continue to focus on building on our strengths to grow our market position and profitability.”

Key financial indicators as of 31.03.2025

Total assets EUR 1.52 billion
Loan and rental portfolio EUR 1.18 billion
Customer deposits EUR 1.13 billion
Total equity EUR 152 million
Net profit EUR 4.5 million
Return on equity 12.3%

Consolidated income statement (in thousands of euros)

Q1 2025 Q1 2024 3 months 2025 3 months 2024
Interest income calculated using effective interest method 31,273 28,768 31,273 28,768
Interest expense -13,313 -13,612 -13,313 -13,612
Net interest income 17,960 15,156 17,960 15,156
Fee and commission income 7 111 7 111
Fee and commission expenses -1,232 -1,186 -1,232 -1,186
Net fee and commission income/expenses -1,225 -1,075 -1,225 -1,075
Rental income 9,149 7,149 9,149 7,149
Sale of assets previously rented to customers 3,961 4,583 3,961 4,583
Other operating income 11 339 11 339
Depreciation of rental assets -4,262 -3,331 -4,262 -3,331
Other operating expenses -1,683 -1,458 -1,683 -1,458
Cost of assets sold previously rented to customers -3,643 -4,350 -3,643 -4,350
Net rental income/expenses 3,533 2,932 3,533 2,932
Net gains/losses from financial assets measured at fair value 444 890 444 890
Foreign exchange rate gain/losses 19 -339 19 -339
Net gain/losses from financial items 463 551 463 551
Total net income 20,731 17,564 20,731 17,564
Personnel expenses -5,610 -4,771 -5,610 -4,771
Marketing expenses -853 -633 -853 -633
Administrative expenses -2,962 -2,838 -2,962 -2,838
Depreciation, amortization -1,663 -1,756 -1,663 -1,756
Total operating expenses -11,088 -9,998 -11,088 -9,998
Share of profit from associates
Impairment losses on loans and receivables -4,470 -3,199 -4,470 -3,199
Profit before income tax 5,173 4,367 5,173 4,367
Income tax expense -642 -403 -642 -403
Profit for the period 4,531 3,964 4,531 3,964
Other comprehensive income that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss
Currency translation differences -107 20 -107 20
Total comprehensive income for the period 4,424 3,984 4,424 3,984


Consolidated statement of financial position (in thousands of euros)

31.03.2025 31.12.2024
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents 218,356 153,191
Mandatory reserves at central banks 26,042 25,156
Investments in debt securities 47,063 46,724
Financial assets measured at fair value through profit or loss 103 27
Loans and receivables 1,059,208 1,041,542
Other financial assets 5,309 4,569
Tangible fixed assets 100,263 98,069
Right of use assets 19,775 20,551
Intangible assets 32,022 31,560
Other assets 9,532 9,718
Deferred tax assets 4,973 4,707
Total assets 1,522,646 1,435,814
Liabilities
Customer deposits 1,267,247 1,171,359
Financial liabilities measured at fair value through profit or loss 120 503
Other financial liabilities 56,531 59,135
Current tax liability 320 62
Deferred tax liability 660 533
Other liabilities 4,798 4,620
Subordinated debt securities 40,896 52,046
Total liabilities 1,370,572 1,288,258
Equity
Share capital 1,152 1,152
Share premium 54,849 54,849
Statutory reserve 109 109
Other reserves 1,316 1,329
Retained earnings 94,648 90,117
Total equity 152,074 147,556
Total liabilities and equity 1,522,646 1,435,814


Inbank is a financial technology company with an EU banking license that connects merchants, consumers and financial institutions on its next generation embedded finance platform. Partnering with more than 5,600 merchants, Inbank has 941,000+ active contracts and collects deposits across 7 markets in Europe. Inbank bonds are listed on the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange.

Additional information:
Styv Solovjov
AS Inbank
Head of Investor Relations
+372 5645 9738
...

Attachments

  • Inbank_Interim_Report_2025_Q1
  • Inbank_Corporate_Presentation_2025_Q1

MENAFN06052025004107003653ID1109511459

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search