Inbank Unaudited Financial Results For Q1 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q1 2024
|3 months 2025
|3 months 2024
|Interest income calculated using effective interest method
|31,273
|28,768
|31,273
|28,768
|Interest expense
|-13,313
|-13,612
|-13,313
|-13,612
|Net interest income
|17,960
|15,156
|17,960
|15,156
|Fee and commission income
|7
|111
|7
|111
|Fee and commission expenses
|-1,232
|-1,186
|-1,232
|-1,186
|Net fee and commission income/expenses
|-1,225
|-1,075
|-1,225
|-1,075
|Rental income
|9,149
|7,149
|9,149
|7,149
|Sale of assets previously rented to customers
|3,961
|4,583
|3,961
|4,583
|Other operating income
|11
|339
|11
|339
|Depreciation of rental assets
|-4,262
|-3,331
|-4,262
|-3,331
|Other operating expenses
|-1,683
|-1,458
|-1,683
|-1,458
|Cost of assets sold previously rented to customers
|-3,643
|-4,350
|-3,643
|-4,350
|Net rental income/expenses
|3,533
|2,932
|3,533
|2,932
|Net gains/losses from financial assets measured at fair value
|444
|890
|444
|890
|Foreign exchange rate gain/losses
|19
|-339
|19
|-339
|Net gain/losses from financial items
|463
|551
|463
|551
|Total net income
|20,731
|17,564
|20,731
|17,564
|Personnel expenses
|-5,610
|-4,771
|-5,610
|-4,771
|Marketing expenses
|-853
|-633
|-853
|-633
|Administrative expenses
|-2,962
|-2,838
|-2,962
|-2,838
|Depreciation, amortization
|-1,663
|-1,756
|-1,663
|-1,756
|Total operating expenses
|-11,088
|-9,998
|-11,088
|-9,998
|Share of profit from associates
|Impairment losses on loans and receivables
|-4,470
|-3,199
|-4,470
|-3,199
|Profit before income tax
|5,173
|4,367
|5,173
|4,367
|Income tax expense
|-642
|-403
|-642
|-403
|Profit for the period
|4,531
|3,964
|4,531
|3,964
|Other comprehensive income that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss
|Currency translation differences
|-107
|20
|-107
|20
|Total comprehensive income for the period
|4,424
|3,984
|4,424
|3,984
Consolidated statement of financial position (in thousands of euros)
|31.03.2025
|31.12.2024
|Assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|218,356
|153,191
|Mandatory reserves at central banks
|26,042
|25,156
|Investments in debt securities
|47,063
|46,724
|Financial assets measured at fair value through profit or loss
|103
|27
|Loans and receivables
|1,059,208
|1,041,542
|Other financial assets
|5,309
|4,569
|Tangible fixed assets
|100,263
|98,069
|Right of use assets
|19,775
|20,551
|Intangible assets
|32,022
|31,560
|Other assets
|9,532
|9,718
|Deferred tax assets
|4,973
|4,707
|Total assets
|1,522,646
|1,435,814
|Liabilities
|Customer deposits
|1,267,247
|1,171,359
|Financial liabilities measured at fair value through profit or loss
|120
|503
|Other financial liabilities
|56,531
|59,135
|Current tax liability
|320
|62
|Deferred tax liability
|660
|533
|Other liabilities
|4,798
|4,620
|Subordinated debt securities
|40,896
|52,046
|Total liabilities
|1,370,572
|1,288,258
|Equity
|Share capital
|1,152
|1,152
|Share premium
|54,849
|54,849
|Statutory reserve
|109
|109
|Other reserves
|1,316
|1,329
|Retained earnings
|94,648
|90,117
|Total equity
|152,074
|147,556
|Total liabilities and equity
|1,522,646
|1,435,814
Inbank is a financial technology company with an EU banking license that connects merchants, consumers and financial institutions on its next generation embedded finance platform. Partnering with more than 5,600 merchants, Inbank has 941,000+ active contracts and collects deposits across 7 markets in Europe. Inbank bonds are listed on the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange.
Additional information:
Styv Solovjov
AS Inbank
Head of Investor Relations
+372 5645 9738
...
Attachments
-
Inbank_Interim_Report_2025_Q1
Inbank_Corporate_Presentation_2025_Q1
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment