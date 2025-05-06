ICOM Dubai 2025: Global Museum Professionals Invited To Register For Landmark Event



Taking place 11 – 17 November 2025 at the Dubai World Trade Centre. Under the theme 'The Future of Museums in Rapidly Changing Communities.'

The Organising Committee of ICOM Dubai 2025 announced the opening of registration for the 27th General Conference of the International Council of Museums (ICOM), hosted by Dubai for the first time in the Middle East, North Africa, and South Asia (MEASA) region. Scheduled from 11 to 17 November at the Dubai World Trade Centre, the conference will offer a global platform for innovative discussions on reshaping museums' roles in rapidly evolving communities.

Participants can register via the official conference website, choosing between in-person or virtual attendance. Under the theme 'The Future of Museums in Rapidly Changing Communities,' ICOM Dubai 2025 expects to welcome approximately 4,500 international museum professionals and cultural experts to foster dynamic exchanges and create sustainable strategies for the sector, emphasising regional and global collaboration to advance innovation.

Over several days, the event will deliver diverse and interactive sessions centred around youth empowerment, new technologies, and intangible cultural heritage. Additionally, curated tours and excursions will immerse participants in the cultural heritage of all seven emirates. A Museum Fair will further enrich networking and collaboration opportunities, ensuring an engaging and memorable experience.

Dubai's selection as host city, achieved in collaboration with Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, Dubai Municipality, and the Department of Economy and Tourism, acknowledges its exceptional efforts in cultural safeguarding and its commitment to a creative economy.