403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
ICOM Dubai 2025: Global Museum Professionals Invited To Register For Landmark Event
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info)
Participants can register via the official conference website, choosing between in-person or virtual attendance. Under the theme 'The Future of Museums in Rapidly Changing Communities,' ICOM Dubai 2025 expects to welcome approximately 4,500 international museum professionals and cultural experts to foster dynamic exchanges and create sustainable strategies for the sector, emphasising regional and global collaboration to advance innovation. Over several days, the event will deliver diverse and interactive sessions centred around youth empowerment, new technologies, and intangible cultural heritage. Additionally, curated tours and excursions will immerse participants in the cultural heritage of all seven emirates. A Museum Fair will further enrich networking and collaboration opportunities, ensuring an engaging and memorable experience. Dubai's selection as host city, achieved in collaboration with Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, Dubai Municipality, and the Department of Economy and Tourism, acknowledges its exceptional efforts in cultural safeguarding and its commitment to a creative economy.
-
Taking place 11 – 17 November 2025 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.
Under the theme 'The Future of Museums in Rapidly Changing Communities.'
Participants can register via the official conference website, choosing between in-person or virtual attendance. Under the theme 'The Future of Museums in Rapidly Changing Communities,' ICOM Dubai 2025 expects to welcome approximately 4,500 international museum professionals and cultural experts to foster dynamic exchanges and create sustainable strategies for the sector, emphasising regional and global collaboration to advance innovation. Over several days, the event will deliver diverse and interactive sessions centred around youth empowerment, new technologies, and intangible cultural heritage. Additionally, curated tours and excursions will immerse participants in the cultural heritage of all seven emirates. A Museum Fair will further enrich networking and collaboration opportunities, ensuring an engaging and memorable experience. Dubai's selection as host city, achieved in collaboration with Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, Dubai Municipality, and the Department of Economy and Tourism, acknowledges its exceptional efforts in cultural safeguarding and its commitment to a creative economy.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment