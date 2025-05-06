Argenx To Present At Bofa Securities 2025 Health Care Conference

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)– argenx (Euronext & Nasdaq: ARGX), a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases, today announced that Tim Van Hauwermeiren, Chief Executive Officer, and members of the management team will present at the BofA Securities 2025 Health Care Conference on Tuesday, May 13, 2025 at 4:20 p.m. PT.

A live webcast of the presentation may be accessed on the Investors section of the argenx website at argenx.com/investors . A replay of the webcast will be available on the argenx website for approximately 30 days following the presentation.

