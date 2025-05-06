Diljit Says 'I Am Learning English' To Nicole Scherzinger In BTS From MET Gala

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 6 (IANS) Pussycat Dolls singer Nicole Scherzinger shared a behind-the-scenes moment from the MET Gala 2025 featuring Shakira, Tessa Thompson and Diljit Dosanjh, who said he was“learning English.”

Scherzinger took to her Instagram stories, where Shakira could be seen getting her dress fixed and Diljit was on his phone.

In the clip, Scherzinger is heard saying:“This is the behind-the-scenes that people don't see. Shakira just said ow because of the needles.”

She pans the camera to Tessa and says that“she cannot sit down.”

Scherzinger then pans the camera to Diljit, who is seen reading on the phone. He then says“I am learning English.”

Diljit also shared some pictures from the gala featuring Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Nick Jonas and Shakira on his Instagram stories section. The Punjabi sensation looked every inch a Maharaja as he made his debut at the MET Gala 2025.

For the world's biggest fashion event, the actor-singer stayed true to his roots, donning a look that beautifully blended Punjabi culture with regal elegance.

Diljit wore an outfit designed by Prabal Gurung. He wore an ivory-hued ensemble, paired with a bejeweled turban, a neckpeice, and a sheathed sword. He completed it with a cape which had Punjabi wordings written on it.

The Met Gala is the annual haute couture fundraising festival held for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute in Manhattan. The Met Gala is popularly regarded as the world's most prestigious and glamorous fashion event.

The 2025 theme“Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” is inspired by Monica L Miller's book Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity, published in 2009. The fashion gala for the first time has put the spotlight on menswear.

The event is co-chaired by Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton, A$AP Rocky, Pharrell Williams and Vogue's Anna Wintour, with athletes like Simone Biles and Angel Reese and singers like Doechii and Usher serving on the host committee.