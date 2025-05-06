Ukraine Presses War Crime Charges Against“DPR Deputy Minister Of Interior”

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Donetsk Region Prosecutor's Office reported suspicion to "Deputy Minister - Head of the Department of Combating Organized Crime of the DPR Ministry of Internal Affairs", accusing him of creating inhumane conditions for detained civilians.

That's according to the prosecutors' press service , Ukrinform reports.

Law enforcers say a native of Volnovakha District used to lead the Criminal Investigation Department and the Department for Combating Organized Crime at the Main Directorate of Ukraine's Ministry of Internal Affairs in Donetsk Region in 2013-2014. After the capture of Donetsk by illegal armed groups, he resigned from service and voluntarily sided with the self-proclaimed "authorities". In 2015, in recognition of his "loyalty", he was appointed to the position of "Deputy Minister - Head of the Department for Combating Organized Crime of the DPR Ministry of Internal Affairs".

Under his leadership, for seven years, civilians were unjustly detained in the quasi-republic. In particular, in 2017 and 2022, four residents of the regional center, Volnovakha and Mariupol districts were taken to a specially designated facility. One of them was accused of alleged subversive activities against the "DPR", the others – of being affiliated with Ukraine's law enforcement and government bodies.

The detainees were held in inhumane conditions: in cold 2X3 and 6X5 cells, without bathrooms and ventilation, with wooden benches instead of bunks. Up to 40 people were held in such cells, regardless of gender. People were deprived access to the normal amount of food, at times not being fed at all for several days.

Such conditions, endorsed by the suspect, indicate cruel treatment of the civilian population and disrespect for human dignity. His actions contradict the articles of the Geneva Convention, the Additional Protocol relating to the Protection of Victims of International Armed Conflicts, the prosecutor's office said.

The suspect was charged in absentia of having conspired to commit a war crime and is now facing up to 12 years behind bars.

