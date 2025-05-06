Black Sea Update: No Russian Warships On Combat Duty

MENAFN - UkrinForm) As of Tuesday morning, Russia has deployed no warships in the Black Sea or the Sea of Azov.

That's according to the Ukrainian Navy , Ukrinform reports.

"There are no enemy warships in the Black Sea, there are no enemy warships in the Sea of ​​Azov," the post on Facebook reads.

According to the Navy, there are currently three Russian naval vessels in the Mediterranean Sea, one of is a Kalibr carrier with an estimated total salvo of up to eight missiles.

President: Second Russian plane downed in 24 hours as AFU strikes targets in Crimea

As part of the Kerch Strait navigation monitoring, Ukraine's Navy says 13 vessels crossed into the Black sea in Russia's interest in the past day, of which seven moved on toward the Bosphorus Strait; while four vessels crossed into the Sea of ​​Azov, including two that were heading from the Bosphorus Strait.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, in Sevastopol, the invaders keep a large landing ship protected from attacks by the captured Ukrainian vessels placed around it.