Dr. Sandeep Marwah Honored On Founders' Day Of Noida For Promoting City On Global Map
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, April 17, 2025: In a celebration of the Founders' Day of Noida, Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of Marwah Studios and Chancellor of AAFT University, was honored with a prestigious award by Dr. Mahesh Sharma, Member of Parliament from Noida and former Union Minister, Government of India.
The award recognizes Dr. Marwah's exceptional contribution in placing Noida on the global map through his innovative and impactful initiatives in the creative industries, including film, television, media education, and cultural diplomacy.
Dr. Mahesh Sharma praised Dr. Marwah's vision and dedication, stating,“Dr. Sandeep Marwah has transformed Noida into a creative and cultural hub, drawing international attention and fostering global partnerships. His efforts have not only enhanced the image of the city but also opened new avenues for youth and entrepreneurs.”
Expressing his gratitude, Dr. Marwah said,“It's a great honor to be recognized in my home city. Noida has been the foundation of my journey, and I remain committed to contributing to its growth through art, culture, and education.”
The Founders' Day celebration brought together distinguished citizens, business leaders, artists, and public officials to reflect on Noida's development and recognize individuals who have played a pivotal role in shaping its identity.
