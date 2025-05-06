403
Today In Kuwait's History
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 6 (KUNA) --
1974 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah signed a decree regarding statute of the Constitutional Court.
2001 -- Kuwait Government established a women division within the Ministry of Interior paving way for females to join the police force.
2013 -- Dr. Mohammad Al-Afasi, former Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Justice and Minister of Social Affairs passed away at age of 65.
2018 -- Sabah Al-Ahmad Mosque and Center for Islamic Studies opened in Australian capital, Canberra.
2018 -- Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research's (KISR) National Seismic Network registered a three-degree earthquake in areas of Kabd and South Jahra.
2020 -- The fourth and last repatriation phase of Kuwaiti citizens, carried out amidst spread of coronavirus worldwide, winds up. Kuwait government and private planes carry out 179 flights to bring citizens back home.
2023 -- Renowned Kuwaiti television presenter Obaid Al-Otaibi passed away at age 59. (end)
