Tom Cruise Says He Enjoys 'Hitting The Keys' On The Piano

MENAFN - IANS) Los Angeles, May 6 (IANS) Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise said that he unwinds by“hitting the keys” on the piano and takes dance lessons to understand body movement and "emotion".

"I wouldn't say 'play.' I enjoy hitting the keys ... I find it relaxing," he told People magazine, reports co.

Cruise shared he likes to learn new skills and tries to use them all in his movies. He takes dance lessons to understand body movement and "emotion", reports co.

The actor explained: "I will learn a skill, and I know eventually I'm going to use it in a movie... (I learn dance) because I'm interested in that art form. The teachers understand how to move a body, what the shape does and the emotion it can create in others...”

“(I'm) constantly training (in new skills) whether it's the piano or having more time to dance. Or parachuting or flying airplanes or helicopters. The wonderful thing is you're never there. It can always be better."

The actor is returning to the big screen this month with his latest action movie 'Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning', reports co.

Alongside Cruise, the film features a star-studded cast, including Hayley Atwell as Grace; Ving Rhames as Luther Stickell, Simon Pegg as Benji Dunn, Vanessa Kirby as Alanna Mitsopolis, Esai Morales as Gabriel, Pom Klementieff as Paris, Henry Czerny as Eugene Kittridge and Angela Bassett as Erika Sloane.

The latest installment in the 'Mission: Impossible' franchise will debut at the Cannes Film Festival in France, screening out of competition on May 14, with Tom and director Christopher McQuarrie, both planning to attend.

It marks the star's third appearance at Cannes. He first attended in 1992 for 'Far and Away' and returned in 2022 for 'Top Gun: Maverick', during which he received an honorary Palme d'Or.

'Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning' is the eighth and final instalment in the franchise. It sees Cruise reprise his role as Ethan Hunt. The film is scheduled for theatrical release on May 21 in France and 23 May in the United States.