Eften United Property Fund Unaudited Financial Results For 1St Quarter Of 2025
|1st quarter
|2025
|2024
|€ thousand
|INCOME
|Interest income
|151
|106
|Dividend income
|22
|23
|Interest expenses
|Other financial income
|5
|0
|Net profit / loss from assets recognised in fair value through profit or loss
|-23
|-73
|Investments in subsidiaries
|-148
|28
|Investments in funds
|125
|-101
|Total income
|155
|56
|COSTS
|Operating expenses
|Management fee
|-28
|-27
|Costs of administering the Fund
|-6
|-12
|Other operating expenses
|-27
|-51
|Total operating expenses
|-61
|-90
|Profit / loss for the period
|94
|-34
|Total profit / loss for the period
|94
|-34
|Ordinary and diluted earnings / loss per share (EUR)
|0,04
|-0,01
Statement of financial position
|31.03.2025
|31.12.2024
|€ thousand
|ASSETS
|Current assets
|Short-term deposits
|0
|120
|Loans granted
|3 519
|3 519
|Other receivables and accrued income
|1 188
|1 039
|Total current assets
|4 707
|4 678
|Non-current assets
|Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
|21 504
|21 063
|Investments in subsidiaries
|1 243
|1 154
|Real estate funds
|20 261
|19 909
|Loans granted
|2 149
|2 149
|Total non-current assets
|23 653
|23 212
|TOTAL ASSETS
|28 360
|27 890
|LIABILITIES
|Bank overdraft
|166
|400
|Current liabilities
|13
|12
|Total liabilities, excluding net asset value of the fund attributable to shareholders
|179
|412
|NET ASSET VALUE OF THE FUND
|Net asset value of the fund attributable to shareholders
|28 181
|27 478
|Total liabilities and net asset value of the fund attributable to shareholders
|28 360
|27 890
The unaudited 1st quarter 2025 report of the EfTEN United Property Fund is attached to the release and can be found on the Fund's website:
Kristjan Tamla
Managing Director
Phone 655 9515
E-mail: ...
