Rihanna Expecting Third Child, Showcases Baby Bump At Met Gala

Los Angeles, May 6 (IANS) Singer Rihanna is all set to welcome her third child with A$AP Rocky as she debuted her baby bump before the 2025 Met Gala.

Rihanna revealed her pregnancy as she was entering the Carlyle Hotel. Rocky, one of the co-chairs for the Met Gala, walked the Met Gala carpet shortly after. He and his fellow co-chairs, also including Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton, LeBron James and Pharrell Williams, were required to arrive early, reports variety.

Rihanna in 2023 revealed news of her second child during her explosive Super Bowl performance.

During her performance, she cradled her midsection several times, prompting speculation on social media that she was expecting again.

Her representative confirmed shortly after the performance that she was indeed pregnant, and in August of that year, she and Rocky welcomed their second son Riot. Rihanna and Rocky had their first child, RZA, in May 2022.

In April 2024, Rihanna spoke with Interview magazine about potentially adding more children to their family.

“As many as god wants me to have,” she had said.

She added:“I don't know what god wants, but I would go for more than two. I would try for my girl. But of course if it's another boy, it's another boy.”

Rihanna is due to star as the voice of Smurfette in the animated film“Smurfs,” out July 18.

Rocky, meanwhile, has been gearing up for his fourth studio album“Don't Be Dumb,” which is tentatively due for release this year, and will appear in Spike Lee's upcoming film“Highest 2 Lowest,” in theaters August 22.

Rihanna was recently by Rocky's side during his felony shooting trial in Los Angeles. Rocky was facing two assault charges stemming from a 2021 shooting incident that occurred outside the W Hotel in Hollywood.