WI Name Squad For Ireland, England Odis; Hetmyer Misses Out Due To IPL

MENAFN - IANS) St. Johns (Antigua), May 6 (IANS) The West Indies named a strong 15-player group for for their upcoming ODI tour of Ireland and England. commencing later this month.

The Caribbean side will travel to Europe later this month for three matches against Ireland from May 21-25 and three against England from May 29 to June 3 for a total of six ODI contests.

Hard-hitting dasher Shai Hope will captain the side after he was once again named skipper, while a nucleus of top-order batters including Brandon King, Evin Lewis and Keacy Carty are joined by teenage star Jewel Andrew following his eye-catching efforts at last year's ICC Under-19 Men's Cricket World Cup.

Meanwhile, left-hander Shimron Hetmyer is a notable absentee as he continues to ply his trade in the Indian Premier League for the Rajasthan Royals.

The squad has the nucleus of players who were successful during home series wins against England and Bangladesh at the end of 2024.

The tour will be the first one of this year for the limited overs team and provides an opportunity for the team to focus on building its ODI team ahead of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2027.

"These matches form a critical component towards the 2027 World Cup and there are signs of the team building consistency following the series sweep against Bangladesh and the win over England late last year," head coach Daren Sammy said.

“We expect the conditions to be challenging but we are creating a culture and mindset which emphasize playing the brand of cricket that is taking us closer to some of our overall objectives," he added.

CWI also announced changes to the coaching staff for the tour. Former West Indies fast bowler and 2012 World Cup champion Ravi Rampaul will be the team's bowling coach, replacing James Franklin.

It will also utilise the services of former Ireland allrounder Kevin O'Brien as part of the coaching staff during the Ireland leg of the tour.

West Indies ODI squad: Shai Hope (c), Jewel Andrew, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Justin Greaves, Amir Jangoo, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Gudakesh Motie, Sherfane Rutherford, Jayden Seales, Romario Shepherd

Series schedule:

First ODI v Ireland: May 21, Dublin

Second ODI v Ireland: May 23, Dublin

Third ODI v Ireland: May 25, Dublin

First ODI v England: May 29, Birmingham

Second ODI v England: June 1, Cardiff

Third ODI v England: June 3, The Oval