Series Of Explosions In Kharkiv Amid Russia's Massive Drone Attack

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Russian invasion forces launched attack drones at Kharkiv, where several explosions were heard and a fire broke out in one of the districts.

This was reported by Ukrinform with reference to Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov .

"The enemy carried out a strike with a Shahed UAV on the central, densely populated area of ​​the city. As a result of the drone attack, a house is on fire," Terekhov wrote on Telegram.

Casualty reports are being verified, the mayor added.

Later, Terekhov reported another strike.

"Another strike on the city was recorded, tentatively in the Industrial district," he noted in Telegram.

Later, the mayor reported another hit, this time in the Kholodnohirsky district.

"The massive attack by enemy UAVs on the city is still underway – several more drones are approaching," Terekhov noted before another series of explosions was recorded.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Russians attacked Odesa region with Shahed drones, leaving a number of infrastructure facilities were damaged and one person killed.

Illustrative photo / State Emergency Service