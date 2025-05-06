Series Of Explosions In Kharkiv Amid Russia's Massive Drone Attack
This was reported by Ukrinform with reference to Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov .
"The enemy carried out a strike with a Shahed UAV on the central, densely populated area of the city. As a result of the drone attack, a house is on fire," Terekhov wrote on Telegram.
Casualty reports are being verified, the mayor added.
Later, Terekhov reported another strike.Read also: Soldiers of Phoenix unit destroyed three guns and Russian depot with drones in Kharkiv region
"Another strike on the city was recorded, tentatively in the Industrial district," he noted in Telegram.
Later, the mayor reported another hit, this time in the Kholodnohirsky district.
"The massive attack by enemy UAVs on the city is still underway – several more drones are approaching," Terekhov noted before another series of explosions was recorded.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Russians attacked Odesa region with Shahed drones, leaving a number of infrastructure facilities were damaged and one person killed.
Illustrative photo / State Emergency Service
