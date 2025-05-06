Artificial Intelligence May Replace Some Civil Servants

Artificial intelligence is now capable of performing certain tasks currently handled by government employees, according to tech entrepreneur Elon Musk. The statement was made during a closed-door session at the prestigious Milken Institute Global Conference held in Beverly Hills, California, Azernews reports.

Musk, who has long been critical of government inefficiency, reportedly said that "AI should assume many of the responsibilities currently managed by public sector workers", especially in areas burdened by bureaucracy and outdated systems. He emphasized that AI could streamline administrative tasks, improve responsiveness, and potentially save billions in taxpayer dollars.

The remarks were part of a broader conversation on technological disruption and government reform. Musk argued that modern AI systems, particularly those based on large language models, can already analyze documents, generate reports, and handle routine communications-roles traditionally assigned to human civil servants.

The session also touched on developments in Musk's companies SpaceX and Neuralink. SpaceX continues to lead in the commercial space race, with new launches scheduled for Mars mission prototypes, while Neuralink recently announced successful trials of its brain-computer interface in human volunteers-potentially heralding a new era in medical science and human augmentation.

Although the idea of AI replacing government workers sparked debate, some attendees noted that integration rather than replacement might be the more realistic path. Others raised concerns about privacy, accountability, and job displacement in the public sector.

Musk's comments, while provocative, reflect a growing conversation in both government and industry: how to harness AI's capabilities without undermining public trust or democratic oversight.