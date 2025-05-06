RTA Grants Naming Rights Of Metro Station To Life Pharmacy Under A 10-Year Agreement

MENAFN - Dubai PR Network)

Dubai. Roads and Transport Authority. 5th May 2025:

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has granted Life Pharmacy the naming rights to the UAE Exchange Metro Station , which will henceforth be known as Life Pharmacy Metro Station , under a 10-year agreement. The agreement was signed between Life Pharmacy Group and Hypermedia, with Mada Media attending in its capacity as the authorised concessionaire appointed by RTA under a concession agreement between Mada Media and RTA.

Abdul Mohsen Ibrahim Kalbat, CEO of RTA's Rail Agency , expressed his excitement over the agreement, describing it as a valuable addition to the Dubai Metro Naming Rights initiative, which has achieved sustained success since its launch in 2009 as the first project of its kind globally.

He stated: 'RTA is committed to forging successful partnerships with the private sector, given its vital role in driving national economic growth and contributing to GDP. This successful public-private partnership model facilitates the transfer of knowledge and expertise, creates job opportunities across multiple sectors, and supports the government's broader development agenda.'

Mohamad Al Hammadi, CEO of Mada Media , also expressed his pleasure at launching this strategic partnership with Life Pharmacy through the naming rights agreement, stating: 'This initiative reflects our goal of transforming advertising spaces into impactful platforms, enabling naming rights sponsors to enhance their visibility and commercial footprint.'

He added: 'The agreement presents a unique investment opportunity for Life Pharmacy, capitalising on the strategic location of Dubai Metro stations, particularly this one, to strengthen brand awareness and deepen engagement with commuters.'

Abdul Rahuman Abdul Nazzar, Chairman and Managing Director of Life Pharmacy Group , commented: 'We are proud to partner with RTA through Mada Media to acquire the naming rights for a station that serves as a vital hub within Dubai's seamless, multi-modal transport network. This station has served thousands of commuters for over a decade, delivering significant value and connectivity.'

He continued: 'This partnership goes beyond naming rights-it reflects Life Pharmacy's broader commitment to the city and its communities. Linking our name to a key metro station demonstrates how Life Pharmacy has become an integral part of Dubai's daily rhythm and movement.'

From May running through the end of August 2025, RTA will begin updating and renaming all relevant external and internal directional signage across Metro stations. The new name will also be reflected across RTA's smart digital systems, public transport applications, and onboard audio announcements prior to and upon arrival at the station.