Supreme Court Makes Judges' Family Ties, Assets Public In Major Transparency Push

MENAFN - Live Mint) In a major push for transparency and awareness for the public, the Supreme Court has started to publish the asset declarations and familial ties of the sitting judges on its official website, in accordance with a full-court decision to place the relevant details in the public domain. The asset declarations cover judges' movable property and gold, as well as investments held by them, their spouses, and joint family members.

Statements of assets of 21 judges that the Supreme Court has already received are being uploaded for the public and declaration of assets of other judges will be uploaded as and when the current statement of assets is received, the court said.

In a notification dated May 5, the Supreme Court said that it has also placed complete details of the appointment process to the high courts and the top court on its website.

The details include“process of appointments to the High Courts and Supreme Court including the role assigned to the High Court Collegium, the role and inputs received from the State Governments, Government of India, and consideration by the Supreme Court Collegium, on its website for knowledge and awareness of the public.”

The details also include the proposals approved by the Supreme Court Collegium for appointments as High Court Judges during the period 9th November 2022 to 5th May 2025, including the names, High Court, source whether from Service or Bar, date of recommendation by the Supreme Court Collegium, date of notification by Department of Justice, date of appointment, and special category (SC/ST/OBC/Minority/Woman)".

The information in public mentions whether candidates' familial ties such as if they are related to any retired or sitting judge of the high court/Supreme Court.

“Statements of assets of Judges already received are being uploaded. Statement of assets of other Judges will be uploaded as and when the current statement of assets is received,” the Supreme Court said.