Jackson Startup Epic Blue Marketing Continues To Rise As A Small Business To Watch In Michigan's Creative Industry

JACKSON, Mich., May 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a landscape crowded with agencies, Epic Blue Marketing is making waves as a creative force redefining how small businesses grow, market, and communicate. What started as a two-person freelance business driven by heart and hustle has now become a respected partner in digital strategy, public relations, and brand development in Southern Michigan.

Founded in 2019 by industry veteran, Devon Bradley Roof, Epic Blue is anchored in a simple but powerful philosophy: excellence is the expectation. With more than 15 years of experience spanning agency, non-profit, and corporate communication leadership, Roof has shaped Epic Blue into a trusted guide for entrepreneurs and small businesses looking to amplify their visibility and impact.

What sets Epic Blue apart isn't just what they do, it's who they are. The agency was built around a unique pairing of deep communication expertise and advanced technical capability, giving clients direct access to high-level content strategy and custom website development without having to outsource to multiple firms. From there, the team has grown to include graphic designers, social media managers, and app developers; offering a full-spectrum creative partnership that's rare among agencies.

"Most businesses are forced to patch together support from different service providers just to cover the basics; one for web development, one for marketing and PR, another for design. We built Epic Blue to simplify that process, bringing top-tier expertise across multiple disciplines into one trusted team."

Clients also turn to Roof and her team for their consulting approach, which removes overwhelm and replaces it with clarity, direction, and actionable steps forward. Whether you're launching something new or evolving an established brand, Epic Blue offers a full-service experience that feels personal, responsive, and tailored to each client.

"Our clients aren't just accounts-they're partners, and we treat their goals as if they were our own," said Roof. "We step in as an extension of their team, offering not just strategy and execution, but genuine care and commitment. Building brands that last means showing up with consistency and integrity, and those values remain at the heart of everything we do."

As Epic Blue Marketing continues to expand its offerings and influence, the agency remains deeply committed to its mission: to help small businesses not only compete-but lead. With momentum building and a reputation for delivering exceptional work, the small Jackson-based agency is quickly becoming a business to watch in Michigan's creative economy.

