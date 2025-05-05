Kedrion Raises Awareness Around Plasminogen Deficiency

FORT LEE, N.J., May 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kedrion Biopharma is raising awareness for Plasminogen Deficiency (PLGD-1) with virtual, digital and in person events throughout the day on May 5. PLGD-1 is a rare genetic disorder affecting approximately 1.6 in 1 million people worldwide. PLGD-1 is a serious condition causing abnormal fibrin-rich lesions on mucosal surfaces, potentially leading to severe consequences like vision and hearing loss, airway obstruction, and infertility if undiagnosed and left untreated.

Plasminogen Deficiency Awareness Day is recognized each year on May 4, and this year we hosted events on Monday, May 5th. The goal of this awareness day is to educate the public about PLGD-1, its symptoms, and the importance of early diagnosis. Simple actions, like sharing information on social media or talking to your doctor, can contribute to a greater understanding of this rare disorder.

PLGD-1 is a severe disorder that affects organs throughout the body

Often presents as ligneous lesions on the mucous membranes throughout the body Often mistaken for other common conditions like conjunctivitis

By increasing awareness, we can help ensure that more individuals receive timely diagnosis and access appropriate treatment. Join the conversation and help us spread the word about PLGD-1. Let's work together to improve the lives of those affected by this rare disorder.

PLGD Day is especially significant for Kedrion as the manufacturer of the only FDA approved therapy for this rare disease. To mark the day, we hosted global events where physicians, patients, and other key stakeholders came together to hear impactful stories and learn about this rare disease.

"Kedrion is proud to support Plasminogen Deficiency Awareness Day, now in its second year," said Bob Rossilli, CCO, Global Business and US General Manager. "Our team works tirelessly with the medical community, patient advocacy groups and other stakeholders to amplify the voices of patients with PLDG1. Together, we can drive awareness, support research, and empower those affected by this rare condition to lead healthier, more fulfilling lives."

Anita Brikman, President and CEO of Plasma Protein Therapeutic Association, praised Kedrion's efforts to raise awareness and produce the therapy for plasminogen deficiency. "This day is an incredible opportunity to put a spotlight on this rare disease and the dedication necessary from so many people to develop and distribute a plasma derived therapy for PLGD-1."

To date there are fewer than 500 known cases in the US and 12,000 worldwide. Despite its low prevalence, early diagnosis is achievable through a simple lab test. PLGD-1 significantly impacts those affected, highlighting the critical need for increased awareness and improved diagnostic rates.

"This is a bittersweet day for me as I realize how amazing it is that the plasminogen deficiency community, and awareness for this rare disease has grown since we learned about it a few years ago when our son was diagnosed. The work that Kedrion is doing to provide treatment, education and resources to those looking for answers is not only necessary but lifechanging to we who need it." – Rebecca Bialas, MD, Co-founder and Chair of the Plasminogen Deficiency Foundation and mother of 2 children with plasminogen deficiency.

Learn more about PLGD-1 and how you can help raise awareness by visiting Kedrion | Parting the Clouds on Plasminogen Deficiency Type 1 (PLGD-1) . Join Kedrion Biopharma in supporting individuals and families affected by this often-missed condition. Your participation can make a real difference.

Kedrion Biopharma is an international biopharmaceutical company specializing in the research and development, production, and commercialization of plasma-derived therapeutic products for use in treating and preventing serious diseases, disorders, and conditions like plasminogen deficiency, hereditary factor X deficiency, and hemophilia. Its portfolio of 38 life-saving products is distributed in over 100 countries.

