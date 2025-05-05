Kiara Advani Flaunts Baby Bump At MET Gala, Hubby Sidharth Is Smitten

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 6 (IANS) Bollywood actress Kiara Advani debuted her blossoming baby bump in a stunning ensemble by ace couturier Gaurav Gupta as she attended the 2025 MET Gala at the The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

Kiara took to Instagram, where she shared a string of pictures dressed in Gaurav Gupta Couture titled 'Bravehearts'. She wore a gold sculpted breastplate with two hearts with a dramatic white cape.

The actress wrote:“Mama's first Monday in May.”

Her actor husband Sidharth Malhotra couldn't take his eyes off his wife as he shared the pictures on his Instagram stories and wrote:“Heart emoji both brave hearts.”

The designer, who had previously dressed Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt for her Paris Fashion Week debut, broke down the outfit and mentioned that the outfit worn by the actress had a deeper meaning.

“Kiara Advani (@kiaraaliaadvani) in custom Gaurav Gupta Couture titled 'Bravehearts' at her debut Met Gala. A tribute to defiance, legacy, and new beginnings. Bravehearts is built on the spirit of the Black Dandy - those who challenged norms and reshaped culture with grace, strength, and individuality,” Gupta wrote.

He added: On the pregnant Kiara Advani, the look takes on deeper meaning; representing how identity is inherited and reimagined through generations. At its core, a gold sculpted breastplate with two hearts - mother and child, connected by an abstract umbilical cord. She is enveloped in a dramatic white cape echoing André Leon Talley's 2010 Met Gala look, the piece is both armour and offering.”

The designer has a long list of celebrities, who have sported his creations including names such as Beyonce, Shakira, Jenna Ortega, Jr Ntr. Bebe Rexha, Sharon Stone, Jeena Ortega, Sharon Stone, Ashanti, Luis Fonsi, Lizzo, Kylie Minogue, Megan Thee Stallion, Saweetie, Paris Hilton, Mindy Kaling, Angela Bassett, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Kriti Sanon, Janhvi Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

This year the Met Gala theme is "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style."