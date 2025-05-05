VIDEO: Altech Batteries Ltd (ASX:ATC) Silumina Anodes Project Update

Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) (OTCMKTS:ALTHF) is pleased to provide an update of the Silumina AnodesTM Project. This Company's game changing technology incorporates high-capacity silicon into lithium-ion batteries. Through in house R&D, the Company has cracked the "silicon code" and successfully achieved a 30% higher energy battery with improved cyclability or battery life. The Company's proprietary silicon product is registered as Silumina AnodesTM.

Highlights

- Spherisation of coated silicon particles- newest technological development

- Positioned in voids of graphite layer - further reducing impact of swelling

- Optimised 5% silicon content gives 50% capacity increase

- Pilot plant in Germany now operational

- All challenges resolved and ready for customer testing

SPHERISATION OF COATED SILICON

As previously noted, key challenges in using silicon in lithium-ion battery anodes include particle swelling, first-cycle capacity loss of up to 50%, and rapid battery degradation. Altech's initial approach involved coating individual silicon particles with a nanolayer of alumina to reduce expansion and mitigate first-cycle loss. This method proved effective. Building on this success, the next phase of development involved spherifying the coated silicon particles and applying additional coatings to the spherical structures (refer Figure 1*). These spherical, alumina-coated silicon particles can be effectively distributed within the voids of graphite, helping to minimise long-term damage to the electrode layer caused by expansion (refer Figure 2*). By residing in these voids, the particles can move without exerting stress on the surrounding graphite sheets. Additionally, the Company's R&D laboratory has optimised silicon content to a 5% addition, which has delivered a 50% capacity performance improvement in battery applications. The improvement in battery anode capacity can be seen in Figure 3 and 4*.

SUCCESSFUL PILOT PLANT OPERATION

Altech is in a race to get its patented technology to market. To support the development, Altech constructed a pilot plant adjacent to the proposed project site to enable the qualification process for its Silumina AnodesTM product. Coated silicon products are now being successfully produced at the Company's pilot plant located at Dock 3 in Saxony, Germany. The commissioning process presented a number of technical challenges, primarily related to the equipment delivery delays, supply of SiC materials, poor flowability and handling difficulties of the ultra-fine silicon powders used in the process - particles measuring less than one micron in size. These powders tended to cause hang-ups and blockages within the system, complicating consistent material movement and process stability. However, through a combination of engineering adjustments and process optimisations, these issues have now been resolved. The pilot plant is now operational and has produced high-quality coated silicon particles. These products are ready for evaluation and testing by potential customers, marking a key milestone in the commercialisation pathway.

Group Managing Director Iggy Tan said "The next generation of our development, leveraging spherization technology, has successfully addressed the long-standing challenges of silicon-namely swelling and rapid degradation. We've achieved a battery with 50% higher energy density and enhanced cycle life, all with a modest addition of silicon. Our proprietary alumina-coated, spherical silicon particles represent a breakthrough in battery anode materials. Production at our pilot plant in Saxony marks a significant milestone, and we are actively engaging with potential customers for evaluation. This progress places Altech at the forefront of next-generation battery technology as we move toward commercialisation."

Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) is a specialty battery technology company that has a joint venture agreement with world leading German battery institute Fraunhofer IKTS ("Fraunhofer") to commercialise the revolutionary CERENERGY(R) Sodium Alumina Solid State (SAS) Battery. CERENERGY(R) batteries are the game-changing alternative to lithium-ion batteries. CERENERGY(R) batteries are fire and explosion-proof; have a life span of more than 15 years and operate in extreme cold and desert climates. The battery technology uses table salt and is lithium-free; cobalt-free; graphite-free; and copper-free, eliminating exposure to critical metal price rises and supply chain concerns.

The joint venture is commercialising its CERENERGY(R) battery, with plans to construct a 100MWh production facility on Altech's land in Saxony, Germany. The facility intends to produce CERENERGY(R) battery modules to provide grid storage solutions to the market.

