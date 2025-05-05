Arab Countries In Focus For University Students

MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – On Monday (5), students from the Law and International Relations courses at Faculdades Integradas Rio Branco visited the headquarters of the(ABCC ) in São Paulo. During the visit, they attended a lecture about the Arab countries and the institution's role in promoting trade, diplomatic, and cultural relations between Brazil and the Arab world.

The meeting was attended by Nahid Chicani, Vice President of Administration at the ABCC and President of the Rotary Foundation of São Paulo, which sponsors the educational institution; Mohamad Mourad, Vice President of International Relations and Secretary-General of the ABCC; and Fernanda Baltazar, Director of Institutional Relations.

Fernanda Baltazar, Director of Institutional Relations, gave a lecture on Brazil's relationship with Arab countries

“Trade is very important for both sides, for both buyers and sellers. It's crucial for the domestic market to have the world as competition and to have business opportunities. And to bring in products from abroad where you're not as efficient or good,” said Mourad.“The ABCC seeks to bring Brazil closer to the 22 Arab countries,” he added, in comparison with other institutions from different countries, which usually promote business between Brazil and only one country.

Fernanda Baltazar presented data on the Arab countries and Brazil'' global positioning, as well as their bilateral relations. She mentioned that Brazil exported a record USD 24 billion to the Arab world in 2024, mostly in commodities, and imported USD 10 billion, mainly in oil and fertilizers. Brazil was the 11th largest global supplier to the Arab countries and the 12th largest destination of their exports. The top Arab destinations of Brazilian exports were the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and Algeria, with Saudi Arabia, Algeria, Morocco, Egypt, and the UAE as its primary suppliers.

The ABCC, she said, has its doors open to welcome Arab businesspeople and institutions and is present in strategic business locations such as Brasília, where the 18 Arab diplomatic missions in Brazil are located, Itajaí, Santa Catarina state, from where part of the exports to the Arab world depart, as well as Dubai, UAE, and Cairo, Egypt, where the institution is present to engage with Arab or Brazilian companies and institutions operating in the Arab world.

“We're constantly in talks with ministries, the federal government, and business associations to understand how we can work with the Arab world, and by doing so, build partnerships that enable us to carry out international missions, present opportunities to entrepreneurs, and identify Arab counterparts for Brazilian businesspeople. A chamber is a place where connections are made,” Baltazar said.

She noted that Arab countries form a bloc among themselves due to their shared language, but they are very different from both a cultural and economic standpoint. The Gulf countries, major oil exporters, are investing heavily in technological innovation. Meanwhile, North African countries are major suppliers-to Brazil and elsewhere-of food items, such as oranges from Egypt and olive oil from Tunisia.

The executive also explained what halal is-products made in accordance with Islamic rules-and commented on tariff-related challenges, which the ABCC itself sees as a potential market opportunity between Brazil and Arab countries.

José Maria de Souza Jr., General Director of Faculdades Integradas Rio Branco and coordinator and professor of the International Relations program, said the visit was important for students to understand the role of a chamber of commerce.“It's essential for them to learn about the ABCC and how a chamber of commerce operates. It's also important for them to consider potential entry into the job market and to become familiar with ABCC wherever they may work,” the professor said.

