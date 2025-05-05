UAE-Mercosur Deal Expected This Semester
The foreign ministers of Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, and Bolivia met to continue discussions on Mercosur and the prospects for regional integration. In the statement, diplomats also emphasized the need to“prioritize and promote external negotiations with commercially relevant countries for all partners during the second half of this year.”
Negotiations with the UAE officially began in July of last year. The agreement is expected to cover goods, services, rules of origin, technical barriers, sanitary and phytosanitary measures, and intellectual property. Among Arab countries, Mercosur already has an agreement in place with Egypt. In April, Brazil also ratified the bloc's agreement with Palestine.
The meeting in Buenos Aires was attended by Argentina's Foreign Minister Gerardo Werthein, Brazil's Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira, Bolivia's Foreign Minister Celinda Sosa, Paraguay's Foreign Minister Rubén Ramírez Lezcano, and Uruguay's Foreign Minister Mario Lubetkin.
Read more:
Trump's tariffs fuel trade agreements
Translated by Guilherme MirandaSupplied/Mercosur
The post UAE-Mercosur deal expected this semester appeared first on ANBA News Agency .
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment