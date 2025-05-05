Petra Hosts 'Followmeto' Stars Natalia, Murad Osmann For 10Th Anniversary Celebration

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - World-renowned Russian couple Natalia and Murad Osmann, creators of the“iconic” global photography project“FollowMeTo”, chose the rose-red city of Petra as the backdrop for their 10th wedding anniversary celebration.

The couple marked the occasion within the heart of the ancient city, joined by a select group of friends and fellow social media influencers from the Russian digital sphere, according to a Petra Development and Tourism Region Authority (PDTRA) statement.

They were welcomed by Chief Commissioner of PDTRA Fares Braizat, along with Commissioner for Petra Archaeological Park and Tourism Yazan Mahadin and several staff members from the authority.

According to Braizat, this“high-profile” event, organised through joint efforts between the PDTRA and the Jordan Tourism Board, reflects Petra's rising status as a global destination for content creation and luxury travel.

It also contributes to the broader campaign to promote Jordan as a“top-tier” cultural and touristic destination, with Petra as its“crown jewel”.

Natalia and Murad expressed their deep admiration for Petra, describing the experience as“magical and unforgettable.” They called Petra“the perfect setting to capture life's most beautiful moments, thanks to its breathtaking scenery and rich heritage.”

This celebration was part of a larger visit aimed at exploring Petra and showcasing it as a distinctive global destination, especially for photography, storytelling, and creative media.

Petra has“increasingly” attracted global celebrities and“top-tier” content creators in recent years, thanks to its powerful combination of natural beauty, cultural depth, and timeless appeal, making it an exceptional location for memorable experiences and visual storytelling.