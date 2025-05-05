MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) For decades, Egypt has been told what weapons it may possess, how it may defend itself, and what threats it should prioritize-all dictated by Washington's rigid commitment to maintaining Israel's military supremacy. Last week's historic drills with China were not just military exercises; they were a declaration of sovereignty: Egypt will no longer accept being a second-tier ally in its own region.

The Cost of American“Friendship”

The $1.3 billion in annual US military aid has always come with invisible chains:



We receive older F-16s while Israel gets stealth F-35s

Our air defence requests are denied as“too advanced” Even our Abrams tanks come deliberately downgraded

This isn't partnership-it's patronage, designed to keep Egypt permanently dependent and deliberately weaker than its neighbour.

China Offers What America Won't

The J-10CE fighters, HQ-9 missile systems, and Type 99 tanks displayed in last week's drills represent more than hardware-they represent autonomy. Unlike the US, China:



Provides advanced systems without political sermons

Includes technology transfer for domestic production Respects Egypt's right to determine its own defence needs

Why This Matters for Egyptian Security

Our national interests demand capabilities that address real threats:



J-10s to secure our airspace against regional instability

HQ-9 systems to protect the Suez Canal-a global chokepoint Modern armour to combat terrorism in Sinai

These aren't provocations against Israel but basic requirements for a nation of Egypt's size and strategic importance.

The Hypocrisy We Reject

Western analysts express alarm at Egypt's“drift” toward China, yet never question why:



Israel maintains nuclear weapons while opposing even civilian nuclear programs in Arab states

The US arms Israel to the teeth while lecturing Egypt about“military balance” Our legitimate security needs are dismissed as“destabilizing”

A New Era of Strategic Independence

This isn't about choosing Beijing over Washington-it's about Egypt finally exercising its right to self-determination. The path forward is clear:

Diversify arms suppliers to break monopoly controlDevelop domestic defence industries through technology transferBuild partnerships based on mutual respect, not conditional aid

To our Western critics: Egypt will no longer accept being a client state. To our neighbours: Our military choices are defensive, not aggressive. And to our people: Your nation's security will never again be subject to another power's permission.

Dr. Mohamed El Seidy – Member of the Coordination of Parties' Youth and Politicians (CPYP)