Opinion Egypt's Strategic Shift: Why Turning To China Is A Necessity, Not A Choice
The Cost of American“Friendship”
The $1.3 billion in annual US military aid has always come with invisible chains:
-
We receive older F-16s while Israel gets stealth F-35s
Our air defence requests are denied as“too advanced”
Even our Abrams tanks come deliberately downgraded
This isn't partnership-it's patronage, designed to keep Egypt permanently dependent and deliberately weaker than its neighbour.
China Offers What America Won't
The J-10CE fighters, HQ-9 missile systems, and Type 99 tanks displayed in last week's drills represent more than hardware-they represent autonomy. Unlike the US, China:
-
Provides advanced systems without political sermons
Includes technology transfer for domestic production
Respects Egypt's right to determine its own defence needs
Why This Matters for Egyptian Security
Our national interests demand capabilities that address real threats:
-
J-10s to secure our airspace against regional instability
HQ-9 systems to protect the Suez Canal-a global chokepoint
Modern armour to combat terrorism in Sinai
These aren't provocations against Israel but basic requirements for a nation of Egypt's size and strategic importance.
The Hypocrisy We Reject
Western analysts express alarm at Egypt's“drift” toward China, yet never question why:
-
Israel maintains nuclear weapons while opposing even civilian nuclear programs in Arab states
The US arms Israel to the teeth while lecturing Egypt about“military balance”
Our legitimate security needs are dismissed as“destabilizing”
A New Era of Strategic Independence
This isn't about choosing Beijing over Washington-it's about Egypt finally exercising its right to self-determination. The path forward is clear:Diversify arms suppliers to break monopoly control Develop domestic defence industries through technology transfer Build partnerships based on mutual respect, not conditional aid
To our Western critics: Egypt will no longer accept being a client state. To our neighbours: Our military choices are defensive, not aggressive. And to our people: Your nation's security will never again be subject to another power's permission.
Dr. Mohamed El Seidy – Member of the Coordination of Parties' Youth and Politicians (CPYP)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment