Egypt's Al-Sisi Meets Bohra Sultan, Discusses Cooperation, Regional Role

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egypt's President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi received Sultan Mufaddal Saifuddin, the Sultan of the Dawoodi Bohra community based in India, along with his sons Prince Jaafar us Sadiq Imaduddin, Prince Taha Najmuddin, and Prince Husain Burhanuddin, the presidency spokesperson stated.

The meeting, held in Cairo on Monday, was also attended by Mufaddal Mohammed, the Sultan's representative in the city.

According to the spokesperson, President Sisi welcomed Sultan Mufaddal Saifuddin and praised the deep historical relations between Egypt and the Bohra community. The President commended the appreciated efforts undertaken by the community in restoring and renovating Ahl al-Bayt (Prophet Muhammad's family) shrines and several historic Egyptian mosques.

Al-Sisi noted that these efforts complement the Egyptian state's endeavours in development and the refurbishment of historic Cairo. He also praised the developmental and charitable projects carried out by the community in Egypt, in partnership with the Tahya Misr (Long Live Egypt) Fund.

Ambassador Mohamed El-Shennawy, the Egyptian Presidency spokesperson, added that Sultan Mufaddal expressed his deep gratitude for the warm reception he received during his visits to Egypt. He conveyed his particular appreciation for President Sisi's consistent readiness to receive him.

The Sultan praised the continuous development efforts and comprehensive progress witnessed in Egypt across various fields, alongside the consolidation of the principles of citizenship and tolerance.

The spokesperson further stated that Sultan Mufaddal valued the leading role Egypt plays in the region to enhance peace, security, and stability. He noted Egypt's tireless efforts to de-escalate situations in regional countries, highlighting its endeavours to reach a ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip.