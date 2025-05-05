PM Reviews Measures To Streamline Tourist Entry At Airports, Border Crossings

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly chaired a high-level meeting on Monday to review efforts aimed at easing entry procedures for tourists at all Egyptian airports and border crossings.

The meeting brought together Minister of Communications and Information Technology Amr Talaat, Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Sherif Fathy, Minister of Civil Aviation Sameh El-Hefny, Deputy Minister of Communications for Infrastructure and Digital Transformation Raafat Hindi, Deputy Finance Minister for Tax Policy Sherif El-Kilany, Assistant Foreign Minister for Consular Affairs Tamer El-Meligy, Head of the Egyptian Customs Authority Ahmed El-Omawy, Chairperson of the Egyptian Airports Company Wael El-Nashar, and Ashraf El-Barans from the Ministry of Interior's Border Sector, along with senior officials from relevant ministries and agencies.

Madbouly emphasized that the government is moving forward with a comprehensive strategy to double inbound tourism. A core component of this strategy, he said, is improving the overall experience of visitors, starting with streamlined entry and exit procedures at all points of entry. This includes upgrades to the e-visa system, enhancements to airport infrastructure, and improvements in the quality of services provided to tourists.

He stressed that tourists should experience noticeable improvements throughout their journey-from the moment they apply for a visa to their arrival and interactions with various state entities during their stay. Ensuring a seamless and welcoming process, he added, is essential for fostering repeat visits and enhancing Egypt's image in global tourism markets.

Cabinet Spokesperson Mohamed El-Homsany noted that the meeting included a presentation on a proposed system for issuing urgent e-visas, allowing tourists to obtain visas upon arrival through simplified procedures via a digital platform, mobile app, or self-service kiosks. The plan will be piloted at Cairo International Airport, with an initial rollout to seven additional airports and eventual expansion to all 14 international airports across Egypt.

Madbouly instructed relevant authorities to expedite the development of a comprehensive implementation framework for the urgent e-visa system. The goal, he said, is to ensure simplified, efficient entry procedures while raising the standard of services offered to tourists at all ports of entry.