PSD, INTERPOL Chiefs Discuss Enhanced Security Cooperation

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 5 (Petra) – Director of the Public Security Directorate, Maj. Gen. Obaidallah Maaytah, met on Monday with President of INTERPOL, Maj. Gen. Ahmed Naser Al-Raisi, to discuss strengthening security cooperation and coordinating international efforts to combat transnational crime and enhance police capacity building.Maj. Gen. Maaytah underscored the importance of expanding partnerships among security agencies and commended INTERPOL's key role in shaping an effective international security system capable of addressing evolving cross-border threats.INTERPOL President Al-Raisi lauded Jordan's Public Security Directorate (PSD) for its advanced operational and technological capabilities, describing it as a regional model of professional and efficient policing.The two sides discussed the exchange of technical intelligence as critical to improving responses to emerging crimes, especially with the increasing reliance on technology in organized crime and cross-border terrorism.The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 5th INTERPOL Global Congress on Chemical Security and Emerging Threats (2025), held in Amman, reflecting Jordan's efforts to bolster its international presence and actively contribute to global security efforts.