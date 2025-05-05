Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
PSD, INTERPOL Chiefs Discuss Enhanced Security Cooperation

PSD, INTERPOL Chiefs Discuss Enhanced Security Cooperation


2025-05-05 10:38:16
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, May 5 (Petra) – Director of the Public Security Directorate, Maj. Gen. Obaidallah Maaytah, met on Monday with President of INTERPOL, Maj. Gen. Ahmed Naser Al-Raisi, to discuss strengthening security cooperation and coordinating international efforts to combat transnational crime and enhance police capacity building.
Maj. Gen. Maaytah underscored the importance of expanding partnerships among security agencies and commended INTERPOL's key role in shaping an effective international security system capable of addressing evolving cross-border threats.
INTERPOL President Al-Raisi lauded Jordan's Public Security Directorate (PSD) for its advanced operational and technological capabilities, describing it as a regional model of professional and efficient policing.
The two sides discussed the exchange of technical intelligence as critical to improving responses to emerging crimes, especially with the increasing reliance on technology in organized crime and cross-border terrorism.
The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 5th INTERPOL Global Congress on Chemical Security and Emerging Threats (2025), held in Amman, reflecting Jordan's efforts to bolster its international presence and actively contribute to global security efforts.

MENAFN05052025000117011021ID1109511017

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search