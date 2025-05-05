Interior Minister Orders Release Of 390 Administrative Detainees

Amman, May 5 (Petra) – Interior Minister Mazen Faraya asked administrative governors on Monday to release 390 administrative detainees.The measure, which came after a review of cases, taking consideration of the time already served, was to allow the detainees for reintegration into society and to lead a normal life with families.

