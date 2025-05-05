403
Katara Publishing House To Join 34Th DIBF
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Katara Publishing House is participating with a dedicated pavilion in the 34th edition of the Doha International Book Fair (DIBF), being held at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre from May 8-17, under the theme 'From Engraving to Writing.'
The DIBF will host 522 local, Arab, and international publishing houses. Katara pavilion will showcase the latest cultural and scientific publications, in addition to some historical and heritage works. Daily book signing events are scheduled, featuring the most prominent titles published by the house in 2025.
Notable titles include Tweirat Al-Falah in the Qatari Environment by Sheikh Hassan bin Abdulrahman al-Thani, The Comprehensive Encyclopedia of Purebred Arabian Horses by General Mubarak al-Khiyarain, Famous Camel Breeds in the Gulf compiled by Khaled Mohsen Hazam Andeila, Speaking About Family Reform by researcher Fatima al-Mohamedi, and Al-Zardaqah in the Knowledge of Horses, Their Breeds, Diseases, and Remedies, a critically edited manuscript by an anonymous author.
The pavilion will also feature a number of novels, including After the Volcano's Calm by Ghalia Hassan al-Mansouri and Al Mufair by Kholoud Hamad al-Naimi, alongside a selection of award-winning Arabic novels from previous Katara Prize editions.
The pavilion will also feature Katara's major publications from 2024, such as nine new volumes (Volumes 13 to 22) of the Qatar Cultural Encyclopedia, The Children of Falcons Never Fail by Hessa Abdullah al-Sulaiti, Behind the Curtain by Mohamed Abu Jassoum, The Journey of the Ship 'Seffran' from the Arabian Sea to the Arabian Gulf by Prof Mohamad Harb Farzat, and The Qatari Environment: Reality and Aspiration.
Also on display will be several books from the“Short Introductions” series on literary criticism and the latest issue of Sardiyat, the publishing house's periodical.
Amira Ahmed al-Muhannadi, director of Katara Publishing House, said that the pavilion features over 350 book titles spanning all fields of knowledge, including literature, heritage, science, research, and critically edited manuscripts.
